Thousands of people are expected to be in Salisbury, Md., on Monday, July 4, for the 11th annual “Red, White & Boom” fireworks show.
Free and open to the public, it will be centered at James M. Bennett High School at 300 E. College Avenue. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m., said Brian Nelson, co-coordinator. (Ryan Weitzel, is the other co-coordinator.)
In the event of rain, the show will be on Tuesday, July 5.
Those attending are being encouraged to take chairs or blankets. Face masks will not be required.
Eight food trucks will be there, including Nice Farms Creamery, Eastern Shore Kettle Korn, Snowie snow cones, Phat Boyz, Flannery’s, Sandy’s Dog Gone Good Eats, Moore Pizza & Wings and That Kitchen.
One minute before the show, there will be a single firework set off, reminding the crowd the display is about to begin.
One minute later, a blue explosion will honor Blue Star families who have someone in active military duty, and one minute after that, a gold blast will be dedicated to Gold Star families, who lost someone serving in the military.
Then the approximately 20-minute spectacle will begin.
About 2,000 people are expected to be at the high school, but another 3,000 or so will be able to see the illuminations from nearby, Nelson said.
“They are up so high. We’ve heard from people who say they can see them where they are, on College Avenue, Snow Hill Road, near the old Skateland,” he said, mentioning areas around Salisbury.
“People seem to have a good time. Coast Country Radio will be playing music, so come hungry and bring a blanket, bring a chair. Enjoy the show and fellowship,” Nelson said.
“It has grown every year. We at ‘Red, White & Boom’ look forward to having the community come out and bring their families, eat dinner with local food truck vendors and enjoy the sounds and feelings of the Fourth of July,” Nelson said.
Fantastic Fireworks, a company based in Pennsylvania, was hired to present the show this year, at a cost of more than $20,000.