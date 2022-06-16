The City of Salisbury, Md., in conjunction with the local PFLAG chapter, will host Salisbury’s first Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, June 25.
Planned for 2 p.m., the free family-friendly event will feature entertainment, vendors selling items including jewelry, a Kids’ Zone, food trucks and a tent with booths.
The parade will start at the end of Mill Street and proceed to the Downtown Plaza, to East Main Street and then to Division Street, where there will be a short performance. The parade will then continue to Court Street, where it will end.
“The town’s first Pride Parade is important because it will show how inclusive the community can be and represent many facets and demographics of the city,” said Mark DeLancey, executive director of the Salisbury chapter of PFLAG (Parents, Families & Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
“There will be an expected 5,000 people coming from Salisbury and also from Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia. I totally enjoy working with the mayor and the city officials. They are very supportive in making sure not only there is inclusiveness, but that we will be able to continue in upcoming years, fairly, equally and in a positive way in the community,” DeLancey said.
Performers will include Jerome Kelly at 4 p.m. in front of the Federal Building, the band Red Letter Day, and drag queens including Vicky Fischer, Glitter Douglas, Tisha Towers, Fheanix Fischer and Miss Mann.
Magnolia Applebottom will be parade emcee and grand marshal and will perform. The Pride Drag Show & Pageant will be held the evening before, at 8 p.m. on Main Street.
On the website at www.salisburyprideparade.com, the parade is touted as the first in the region, and Salisbury Pride is described as seeking to promote visibility and positive images of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more) communities of the Eastern Shore.
“Salisbury is a diverse, eclectic city, and our hopes for Salisbury Pride Parade 2022 are to build alliances that work toward our mutual goals as a community. Salisbury Pride Parade 2022 has something for everyone,” the website states.
“PFLAG National allows us to fit the demographic we are serving. We do an at-risk youth suicide-prevention conference call once a week, have in-person meetings once a week, monthly meetings with parents and members, happy-hour once a month and other activities,” DeLancey said, adding that PFLAG is also a resource for medical care and therapy.
Among upcoming PLFAG events is the repainting of the Rainbow Crosswalk, planned for some time in October. The crosswalk, a symbol of diversity and inclusion, was first painted in front of the Wicomico County Public Library in 2018 by more than 60 PFLAG members who volunteered. Paint and materials were donated.