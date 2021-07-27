“It’s been a long pandemic, and we know you are all sick and tired of being sick and tired, but now, it’s finally time to throw off your Snuggie and leave the isolation of your couch, because the Running of the Bull is back, baby!” organizers of the annual Dewey Beach event announced this week.
“The Starboard’s famous Bull is vaxxed and ready to relax and make his comeback at the 24th Annual Bull Run on Saturday, Aug. 21. Dewey Beach’s premiere holiday weekend that paints the town Pamplona is ready for its second dozenth year, and a celebratory weekend that is sure to end your summer on a high note.”
Michael McDonnell, one of the founders of the original Bull Run, said he couldn’t be more excited to see his favorite sight in Dewey Beach again.
“One of the more hilarious parts of the Bull Run is seeing the traditional Pamplona attire for the event. When I look out over the crowd and see a sea of white shirts and red bandanas, it is just such a highlight for me! I feel like I’m right back in Spain!”
Lines are expected to form early on Saturday, Aug. 21, as the town of Dewey gears up for the music, revelry and wackiness that is the Running of the Bull. In the event, the Starboard Bull (which is really just two people in a bull costume) will chase patrons up the highway, onto the beach, down the coast and back to the Starboard, where the matador and Bull will enter the ring and fight to the bitter — or at least absurd — end.
This year’s matador is local celebrity and beer brewer Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head Brewery. He will be bringing his lively personality into the ring this year, but it remains to be seen whether his special brand of quick wit and physical deftness will be enough to run up against the likes of the Bull, who has been in respite all year, and training for the fight of his life.
Also back in action this year, by popular demand, McDonnell will formalize the tradition of the “Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest,” for which he will personally be judging and handing out prizes.
“So if you want to be the best looking Ernest in the crowd, start your beard growth now!”
McDonnell will announce the winner and give away a Starboard gift certificate to the best-looking Hemingway in attendance.
Music will start at 11 a.m., with the big Bull Run beginning at 2 p.m., and the matador and Bull will enter the ring thereafter. For more information, visit https://thestarboard.com.