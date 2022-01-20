“Without Rosebud I wouldn’t have been able to finish college at the University of Delaware, drive a car, meet my husband, move to Milton and work full-time. Basically, Rosebud allows me to live independently,” said Sarah Vible about her beloved service dog.
Vible, a marketing manager, presented her story and introduced Rosebud at a Bayside Institute class in the community near Selbyville. She explained how she grew up in Wilmington and started university in Washington, D.C. It was there her symptoms of epilepsy began. Not only was it difficult being a teenager in a strange place with unexpected seizures, but her anxiety about having the next seizure made the situation worse. The cycle of anxiety and seizures resulted in her choosing to return home.
It was Vible’s mom who, after doing research, suggested the idea of service dog.
“I was a bit wary at first, because having a service dog with me all the time would call attention to my diagnosis, but it turned out to be the very best thing,” said Vible.
A service dog’s training is comprehensive and approximately two years long. Vible got Rosebud from Canine Partners for Life (CPL) in Pennsylvania. There are similar organizations across the country, but Vible said it is important to check that they are accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI). Some people are capable of self-training their own service dog, which is a much less expensive option but very hard to complete successfully.
Vible mentioned that there is no “registry” for service dogs, but that term is sometimes used by some disreputable businesses whose focus is profit rather than training.
Service dogs serve those with a variety of physical and cognitive conditions, including spinal injury, strokes, epilepsy, diabetes and heart disease. Seeing Eye dogs for the visually impaired go through a similar but even more specialized program.
Emotional support animals are different in that their company provides the owner an important mental boost, but the dogs do this naturally and are not trained for the task.
From age 2 months to 6 months, Rosebud lived with a trained volunteer at her “puppy home,” where she learned to socialize with people and animals. For the next six months, she and other dogs of her age underwent intense professional training to learn advanced obedience and social skills, and learn techniques to help people with disabilities meet the challenges of daily living.
At about 1 year old, the process begins to match the dog with an individual whose needs and personality meet the skills and personality of the dog.
“I was matched with Rosebud for several reasons,” said Vible. “First, she had shown she was capable of picking up the seizure triggers of a volunteer with epilepsy. Second, for a Lab, she is quite small, and I’m a small person — yet we are both high energy and love to go on hikes and stay busy.”
Rosebud spent almost another year in training at the CPL kennels before being joined by Vible for an intensive three-week program, learning to become life-partners.
“After passing a rigorous certification process, we finally got to come home together,” said Vible. “That was back in 2014.”
It’s not exactly known how Rosebud detects an oncoming seizure but it is probably a related to her sense of smell.
“When Rosebud senses that I’m going to have a seizure, she looks up at me intently and starts to give a little whine. That’s about 15 minutes before the physical seizure starts and is my clue to stop what I’m doing and lie down. Rosebud lies on top of me and stays with me until it is safe for me to get up. Because of Rosebud, my anxiety about my epilepsy has diminished, as well as the frequency of my seizures,” said Vible.
Susan Schwartz, an attendee at the Institute class, said she was surprised to learn how far in advance service dogs can detect an upcoming seizure.
“My friend’s husband was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 17 and has never been allowed to drive,” she said. “It has been a real impediment to his living a full life, affecting where they live, the kind of work he can do and his overall self-esteem. A dog like Rosebud could be a game-changer for him.”
Although Rosebud’s main skill is for seizures, Vible described how she can pick things up when they drop, open doors and provide stability if necessary.
“My personal favorite of her skills is when I say, ‘Beer Me’ — and she does, right from the refrigerator!” she said.
Service dogs are legally allowed to go anywhere. Rosebud, for example, has traveled by air, sea, train and kayak. She has been to noisy concerts (wearing her earmuffs) and solemn occasions. Rosebud’s behavior is never a problem, but sometimes the general public can be disconcerting.
“I know Rosebud and other service dogs are cute and attract attention, but please don’t come up to them and try to pet them,” said Vible. “When a dog like Rosebud is distracted, they can lose focus, and that could mean she misses a signal her partner really needs. If you look at Rosebud as a piece of equipment, like a wheelchair, and just smile, that’s perfect etiquette for us!