With springlike temperatures approaching nearly 60 degrees on New Year’s Day, families took to downtown Bethany Beach in droves to enjoy two keystone events held every year to raise money for local scholarships and educational grants.
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual ocean plunge event with water temperatures hovering at 45 degrees. Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber, said more than 350 people took to the water and waves for a chilly swim. However, there were well more than 1,000 onlookers and supporters carrying beach towels. The Town of Bethany Beach worked feverishly with DNREC to ensure a crossover sand bridge over the dunes was created so that plungers could make their way to the ocean.
Weaver said the proceeds of the plunge, which cost $25 for the brave swimmers, would fund the William O. Murray scholarship fund.
The Hair of the Dog 5K race and 1-mile walk also drew more than 350 people who crossed the starting line at Garfield Parkway and Atlantic Avenue in downtown Bethany, with a post-race event hosted by Mango’s restaurant.
The Hair of the Dog racing series is sponsored by the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation. More than 550 people had registered for the race and walk, and race organizer Doug Purcell said $20,000 had been collected by the participants — though some did not physically participate. After technical T-shirt expenses and Races2Run race management by Drew Gonser and his family, the QRCF expects to clear some $14,000 from the event for scholarships and grants.
Tom Lannen, who manages the Mango’s venue, opened his doors early for a chili cook-off event with judging taking place while the race and walk was under way. Judges for the kick-off included state Rep. Ron Gray and Mayors Rosemary Hardiman of Bethany Beach and Tim Saxton of South Bethany. The public officials also served as race marshals, and Hardiman was the official starter.
“I want to really thank Mango’s, Tom, and the ownership group for opening their restaurant on New Year’s Day and providing such a great space overlooking the ocean for our racers and walkers after the Hair of the Dog,” said Doug Purcell, president of the QRCF. “They always go above and beyond to make sure everyone feels welcome.”
Donated beer, the chili bowls, cornbread from Giant Foods and hot coffee from Drifting Grounds rounded out the repast.
Bethany Blues proved victorious in the cook-off, by unanimous consent of the judges. However, a chicken chili produced by NorthEast Seafood Kitchen of the SoDel family of restaurants also drew strong kudos. Other contestants included Summer Salts restaurant, as well as the Commonwealth restaurant group (formerly the Hooked restaurant group). A large batch or two of chili was donated to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, which gratefully accepted the food gift by these restaurants and QRCF.
The HOD 5K winner for the second year in a row was a female runner, Natalie Lutz of the Hockessin Running Club. Mike Sewell was a master’s winner and also took home top prizes.