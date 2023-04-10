An expected sell-out field of 1,000 motorcycles will “Ride to the Tide” on Sunday, April 16, to benefit Special Olympics Delaware.
Departure is 11 a.m. from Rommel Harley-Davidson in Smyrna, where bikers begin arriving as early as 9 a.m. to enjoy pre-event refreshments and camaraderie. The 55-mile ride ends at Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes, with bikers arriving around 12:30 p.m.
The 16th annual ride — which is police-escorted so there are no stops at lights — is organized by the Delaware Blue Knights Chapter 1. The event is supported by Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics, DelDot, Delmarva Power, Rommel Harley Davidson and Draper Media.
“As this event continues to be one of the most popular motorcycle rides in the area, we’ve come to realize that what makes it so appealing is that the participants truly understand that as much as they enjoy riding their bikes on any given day, on this day they do it because they are inspired by the more than 4,000 athletes across the state of Delaware who proudly train and compete in Special Olympics,” said David Halley, president and CEO of Special Olympics Delaware.”
More information can be found at www.sode.org/fundraisers/ride-to-the-tide.