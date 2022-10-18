When retired Marine Al Soto, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who saw service in the Gulf War and the Far East, moved from Orlando, Fla., to Milton, he had no idea there was a Marine Corps League detachment near his new home.
That changed when he and his wife, Rhonda, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, attended the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival. It was there he ran into members of the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League, who, as usual, were volunteering to help out at a community event.
A few weeks later, Soto attended a monthly meeting of the First State Detachment at the Ocean City (Md.) American Legion Post and was sworn in as a new member.
Soto began his career as a Navy enlisted man in 1976, and attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School, graduating in 1977, the same year he reported to the Naval Academy. Upon graduation he chose to join the Marines, was trained as a helicopter pilot and served more than 24 years before retiring in 2000 as a major. Rhonda, his wife, retired as a colonel from the U.S. Air Force in 2014.
On April 14, 1989, a band of Marines gathered at Chuck’s Country Crab in Fenwick Island to sign the charter that created the First State Detachment, the first detachment in the state of Delaware. The First State Detachment Marine Corps League is designed to perpetuate the traditions, spirit and commitment of all Marines, Navy Corpsman and fellow services veterans to family, country and community.
The First State Detachment Marines is a chartered 501(c)(4) non-profit organized to raise funds to support local community service programs that enhance the lives of the communities they serve. The money they raise benefits and supports neighbors in Worcester County in Maryland and Sussex County in Delaware. Projects include their Youth Physical Fitness Program, and support for Toys for Tots, the Semper Fi Fund and other charities.