On Jan. 23, the 38th District Republican Club PAC met with more than 70 members in attendance. The club’s guest speaker was Delaware Senate Republican Caucus Leader and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Gerald Hocker. With the new legislative session having begun, Hocker spoke to what the plans are for the Republican caucus in Delaware.
Hocker noted renewed efforts to legalize marijuana for recreational use in the state. The bill is predicted to easily pass the Delaware House and Senate, though Gov. John Carney has stated publicly that he will veto the bill once again.
The senator also discussed the governor’s executive delegation to DNREC to regulate the planned ban on gas-powered vehicles starting next year, ultimately ending the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Hocker told PAC members that Carney will not support this planned ban on traditionally powered vehicles if the regulation disenfranchises the working poor and recommended concerned citizens email Carney.
The 38th District Republican Club meets the fourth Monday of every month and is open to new members to join and attend meetings, which are regularly attended by Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray and County Councilman Doug Hudson. The next meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, with guest speaker Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone.
For additional information on this event and on the 38th District Republican Club, go to www.38thdrcp.com or email info@38thdrcp.com.