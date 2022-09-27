The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is again hosting the Scarecrow Show & Trail for member businesses in the 19971 ZIP code (Dewey Beach, downtown Rehoboth Beach and Route 1). Everyone is being invited to visit, view and vote for their favorite scarecrow this fall.
Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1, votes can be submitted through the Chamber’s website at www.beach-fun.com or via paper ballot available at the Chamber’s admin office (306 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach). All votes that include a valid numbered entry or business name will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 31. Only one vote may be submitted per person.
A listing of participating businesses, including entry numbers and addresses, will be available online at www.beach-fun.com or for pickup at the Chamber’s admin office and the Visitor’s Center (501 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) beginning Oct. 1, updated regularly as participants register.
Businesses interested in entering the Scarecrow Contest can contact the Chamber’s event coordinator, Kate VanVorst, at events@beach-fun.com or register online at www.beach-fun.com through Oct. 21.For more information about the Scarecrow Show & Trail, visit www.beach-fun.com or call the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber at (302) 227-6446.