Delmarva Birding Weekends is partnering with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and its harbor-front hotel, the Dogfish INN, to host the 2022 Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekends, when hundreds of nature enthusiasts will flock to the coast to enjoy a fusion of birds, boats and beer.
Because much of the Jan. 28-30 weekend was snowed out, new trips have been added on the Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend on Feb. 11-13 and the third Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend on March 3-6. Information on trips can be found at https://delmarvabirding.com/.
While the celebrated events still boast their seal and birdwatching boat cruises, and strolls through some of the most pristine habitats on Delmarva, the Dogfish Inn in Lewes is seeing to it that a warm bed and craft beer are again part of the mix.
Nestled along the canal in historic downtown Lewes, just a short walk from Fisherman’s Wharf, the Dogfish Inn provides beer lovers and adventure seekers alike with opportunities to explore the area’s splendors.
Birding trips include forays into Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Cape Henlopen State Park, the inlets at Indian River and Ocean City, Md., and the private Newport Farms, to name a few.
The “Scoters, Seals & Slightly Mightys” double-decker boat tours out of Lewes offer close-up views of sea ducks and of harbor and gray seals along the jetties and ice breakers. The boat includes a heated cabin.
Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer Sam Calagione said the brewery’s nature-centric mindset made this partnership an easy marriage.
“Mother Nature is at the heart of everything we do at Dogfish, because without natural agricultural ingredients, our beers would not exist. That’s why we are continuously seeking new ways to protect and give back to the Earth, especially in our local community. In fact, our motto here at the Dogfish Inn is, ‘Welcome to Lewes. Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!’
“In coastal Delaware, we are surrounded by opportunities to explore the great outdoors, and we are lucky enough to have one of the world’s best birding scenes,” he said. “Through our partnership with Delmarva Birding Weekends, we are hoping to not only encourage folks to get outside and experience the goodness just beyond their doors, but to inspire them to do their part to protect the planet we call home.”
With the event now in its 27th year, Delmarva Birding Weekend organizers pointed to local wildlife as the events’ economic engine.
“Folks all over the East Coast are starting to realize how spectacular the winter birding is here on Delmarva,” said event organizer Dave Wilson. “Hailing from all over the East Coast, our guests travel here to pair local outdoor experiences with local food and craft beer. It makes perfect sense to unite with Dogfish to bring it all together.”
Indeed, harlequin ducks, eiders, purple sandpipers, falcons and more than 25 species of duck, goose and swan are on full display in the Mid-Atlantic for about four months a year. More than 100 species were tallied in 2021 during each winter weekend, and dozens of seals flaunted their flippers on the Lewes breakwaters.
Guided by local birders with decades-long experience on the shore, the walking tours and boat trips accommodate visitors from the curious nature lover to fowl fanatics. Last year, birdwatchers from more than a dozen states flocked to the winter events.
“Delaware is teeming with bird species in winter,” said Southern Delaware Tourism Director Scott Thomas. “And Delmarva is a great place to experience them with the combination of wildlife refuges, local fare and accommodations like nowhere else.”
Melanie Pursel, the director of Worcester County (Md.) Tourism concurred. “We enjoy such an abundance of bird species in the colder months that it just makes sense to market winter birding experiences,” she said.
“Tally rallies” to count the weekend’s species and relate tales of the days’ exploits will take place at Irish Eyes in Lewes and Burley Oak Brewing in Berlin, Md. Those staying at the Dogfish Inn, near Irish Eyes, can enjoy the short walk along the harbor back to their off-centered rooms, where the inn’s Cowboy Cauldron outdoor fire pit provides a venue for recounting the day’s events or just counting stars.
Other sponsors for the Winter Weekends include Southern Delaware Tourism, Worcester County Tourism, Jolly Roger Amusement Park and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Event registration and sponsorship information can be found at www.DelmarvaBirding.com and at www.dogfish.com/inn.