This weekend, Beacon Baptist Church in Millville will again offer its “Journey to Bethlehem” program. Although the church didn’t know it last year when it held the first such program, it allows visitors to experience what the Rev. Jeff Smith, pastor at the church, calls “the real meaning of Christmas” while safely socially distanced.
“We’ll be out in a 4-acre field — so, yes, there’s plenty of room,” Smith said of the event, which will be held Dec. 11-13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
About 60 of the church’s 120 members will be on hand, in period costumes to lend an air of realism to the outdoor reenactment of the time around the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.
Smith said he had seen other churches do similar programs and thought it would be a good one to bring to this area.
“We do it simply to reach the community,” he said. “You walk through it like you’re walking through that era,” and characters will include Roman soldiers, jailers and innkeepers to help tell the story, in addition to the “main characters” — Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
Smith said that, since visitors can walk through the scenes set up in the field, it can be a more immersive experience than a regular live Nativity. In addition to the actors portraying people in Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth, there will be an area where visitors can pet animals.
Face masks will be available for those who want them, Smith said.
A hayride will also be offered, as well as hot cocoa and cookies, Smith noted. He said he is hoping for better weather than they had for last year’s event, which he said was mostly rained out. In case of rain, any rescheduling announcements will be made on the church Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/www.thebeaconbaptistchurch.net.
Beacon Baptist Church is located at 32263 Beacon Baptist Road, Millville. Free parking will be available on the church property. For more information on the “Journey to Bethlehem” program, call (302) 539-1216 or visit the church website at www.thebeaconbaptistchurch.net.