A few years ago in Louisville, Ky., Liz Ferguson and Jose Palma saw their 50s looming, took stock of their lives and decided it was time for a change. Their kids from former lives had grown away, Palma had grown tired of big-box retail life, and Ferguson found herself to be “a full-time mom with no job.”
“We agreed that we were open to living anywhere and had read an article in the New York Times about farmland in Virginia. But that was too remote,” said Ferguson. “So, looking at the map and liking the idea of the ocean, we looked east to Ocean City, Md. There was nothing suitable there, either, so we expanded our radius and found a nice house on four acres in Selbyville.”
Then, for two years, they traveled throughout the country, ate some really good food and, especially in the Northwest, happened across some amazing alpaca farms. A spark emerged: Could they start an alpaca farm in Delaware?
In early 2016, that property on New Road with a herd of five alpacas became Four Acres Living.
“I never had anything to do with farming and didn’t even have a garden, but once we had our mind set, we read everything there was to learn about alpacas and the business of alpaca farming. And we met some awesome, incredible people in the alpaca community who became our mentors and friends,” said Palma.
It became evident soon thereafter that to turn alpacas into a livelihood, they would need more alpacas and more land. That is when the couple learned the real wonder of Sussex Countians: “Everyone knows a guy to help.” That included a guy willing to sell 15 acres of a cornfield; another to take Ferguson’s design of what she envisioned on her iPad and transform it into an approvable architectural design; a guy who knows the Amish company Outback Builders; the right electrician, etc.
Four Acres Living moved from Selbyville to 32236 Omar Road near Frankford in November 2020. There are now 33 alpacas, with another four or five on the way in April.
“Thanks to everyone’s ‘guys’ we saved a lot of money and have the perfect barn for our alpaca business and home for us humans,” said Ferguson.
It’s probably time to get to know alpacas. Here are a few interesting facts:
• They are native to the Andes mountains in Peru, and are related to llamas and camels.
• They’re known for their high-quality, very soft, hypoallergenic fleece.
• They live to be around 18, and the females are reproductive from ages 2 to 14.
• The babies are called cria, and are usually born (conveniently) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• The moms are ready to get pregnant again 3 weeks after giving birth.
• They are normally very gentle but prefer not to be handled.
All these facts, and many more, are provided on the hands-on tours that Four Acres Living provides to the public. If you go in winter and early spring, you’ll see the alpacas in their full fleece glory. Their colors vary from creams to browns and grays to black, with lots of combinations. In cold weather, they will mostly be outside in their natural environment, but they will still come in the barn for water and hay. Also, in spring you might just arrive to see a cria born, or with other small ones with their moms, or in a special pen.
April 5 was set to be an exciting day this year at the farm, as that is when all the animals were to be sheared in readiness for the heat of summer.
The highest quality fleece is the “blanket” that stretches from rib to rib over the alpaca’s back. The fibers from the blanket will be woven into the finest garments. The next-highest quality is from the neck, and lastly from the head and legs. Nothing is wasted. The lowest quality will be turned into dryer balls, mulch and even nesting material for birds. Products from the farm’s alpacas, as well as some purchased commercially, can be bought at the shop on the premises or online. They include socks, tops, headbands and backpacks.
In summer, the alpacas prefer to be inside the barn, where it is shaded, fans run constantly, and cool water is always ready to be drunk or sprayed. It is also the best time for visitors to get up-close and personal with the animals. If they feel affectionate, they will come up to the fence and let you feel how soft they are. You can also feed them and even, with a reservation, take one on a walk around the farm periphery.
Autumn is the second season for cria to appear. The alpacas are carefully bred to avoid the stress of birth during the hot summer months. Gestation is an 11.5-month process for alpacas. As part of the breeding business and to ensure the healthiest animals and highest quality fleece, some of the alpacas may be sold and others purchased. Four Acres Living is proud to maintain a diverse herd with some of the best genetics produced in the United States, they noted.
By happenstance, shortly after Palma and Ferguson moved into their new home on the farm from their temporary residence in the loft of the barn, Elaine Heinlein came into the alpaca picture. Retired from the Secret Service and waiting for their home to be built in the summer, when no rentals were available, Heinlein and her husband heard (from another Sussex Countian who knew a guy) that a loft in the alpaca barn had become available!
“It was so random,” said Heinlein. “I’d wake up in the morning and couldn’t help getting involved with the animals. I’d follow Liz on her tours and in the shop, and then I witnessed a baby born and I thought, ‘I can help with this.’ It’s like my second brain opened up, and it’s awesome. I love it here.”
Now, Heinlein is Ferguson’s right-hand woman and partner in laughter. After all, when you’re working with beautiful, gentle animals who are guarded by three Great Pyrenees dogs, surrounded by lovely countryside, it must be fun.
Recently Palma had expressed a need for a helper with some of his many farm responsibilities, such as keeping the barn, pens and chicken coups clean, the hay boxes and water troughs filled, and keeping a wary eye for anything amiss.
By another happenstance came a call, out of the blue, from Evie Justice, who is studying production agriculture at Delaware Technical Community College and was looking for a job.
“After only a month, Evie is doing awesome,” said Palma. “I show her something once, like driving the tractor, and she does it by herself. And if she finishes doing something, she’s looking for something else to do.”
As for how Justice enjoys all the hard work, she said, “It’s what I was looking to do, learning by doing, having responsibility, even in the field by myself… I’m happy to get up in the morning, knowing I’m going to work!”
Although alpacas are the heart of the farm, and they all have names and detailed, individualized records, they are not pets and there are no favorites. Nevertheless, one tall and very pregnant alpaca was mentioned separately by each member of the Four Acres Living team. Her name is Tempest, and it is her face that photobombed the middle of one photo.
“That’s our Tempest,” confirmed Ferguson. “I love that self-assured and self-important girl!”
If you want to find a happy place to visit, come to Four Acres Living. On the website at www.fouracresliving.com, you can learn about hours of operation, tours, group visits, events, retail and more.