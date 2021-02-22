On March 4-5, Do More 24 Delaware will give Delawareans a chance to make a difference for non-profits during a 24-hour online fundraising event, and Read Aloud Delaware, a statewide children’s literacy program, will be a beneficiary of the event.
Donations will be accepted from 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, through 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5. Participating organizations also will compete for more than $500,000 in prize money.
James Spadola, executive director of Read Aloud Delaware, is encouraging supporters of Read Aloud Delaware to make their donations in the first hour of the fundraiser.
“We’re hoping,” said Spadola, “to receive at least 20 donations in that first hour.”
Spadola said he is excited about the event.
“Last year we raised $2,500 and won various prizes,” reported Spadola. “This year we already have had an anonymous donor step forward who will match donations up to $2,500.”
Donors should visit www.domore24delaware.org and search for Read Aloud Delaware on the website to make a donation.
Founded in 1983, Read Aloud Delaware is dedicated to ensuring that each preschool child in the state is regularly read to one-on-one. Prior to COVID-19, more than 600 volunteers were reading to children at approximately 100 Head Start locations, childcare centers, preschools, and kindergartens. During the pandemic, volunteers have been doing virtual readings to stay connected to young readers.
Read Aloud Delaware also recently partnered with the LENA Start program to help parents and caregivers measure, improve and make the most of their verbal connections with young children.
Do More 24 Delaware was founded in 2016 by United Way of Delaware and the 2021 event is being organized by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact Association. For more information on the event, contact James Spadola at jspadola@readalouddelaware.org. For information on volunteering for Read Aloud Delaware, visit www.readalouddelaware.org.