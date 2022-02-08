February is a busy time for lovers, especially book lovers. “And you’re never too young to fall in love,” said Read Aloud Delaware Sussex County Director Stacy Penaranda, who kicked off February’s “I Love To Read” month with a visit to the Selbyville Public Library on Feb. 2.
As mothers and their pre-school children arrived for the library’s storytime, Penaranda was there to provide information on Read Aloud Delaware’s programs and to offer the youngsters bags of goodies that included two popular children’s books.
Of particular interest to the parents, she said, was Read Aloud Delaware’s LENA Start program. The statewide children’s literacy program began a partnership with the LENA Start program in September 2020 to help parents and caregivers measure, improve and make the most of their verbal connections with young children up age 3.
The LENA Start program uses current technology to count the adult words, conversation turns and ambient noise, such as televisions and other electronic devices, that a child hears in a day. The technology, dubbed a “talk pedometer” and worn by the child, provides vital feedback to parents and professionals to help close the language, learning and opportunity gaps for children.
The LENA Start program offers parents a free 10-week series of workshops in English and Spanish. The workshops support parents and caregivers in learning to tune-in, talk more and take turns in conversation. The practices increase the amount of interactive talk children experience, supporting healthy brain development during the critical early years, representatives noted.
The next LENA Start session will begin in mid-March. More information on the program can be found at the Read Aloud Delaware website at www.readalouddelaware.org/lenastart or by contacting Penaranda at (302) 856-2527 or at stacy@readalouddelaware.org.
The Sussex County’s Read Aloud Delaware volunteer reading program also has resumed at 17 childcare centers and preschools, with 116 volunteers reading one-on-one to preschool children. Established in 1983, Read Aloud Delaware seeks to ensure that each preschool child in the state is regularly read to one-on-one. For more information on becoming a Read Aloud Delaware volunteer, visit the website at www.readalouddelaware.org/volunteer or contact Penaranda at (302) 856-2527 or at stacy@readalouddelaware.org.