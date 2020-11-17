Frosty the Snowman stands ready to greet diners at Grotto Grand Slam in Lewes. Frosty is featured on Read Aloud Delaware’s 2020 Christmas tree, continuing a long tradition of trees decorated with children’s favorite characters. Patrons are invited to stop by to see the tree, enjoy a meal and make a donation to support the children’s literacy program. Donations can be made in the drop-box at the restaurant’s front desk through Friday, Jan. 1 or mailed to Read Aloud DE, 108 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947.
For more information on Read Aloud Delaware, visit readalouddelaware.org or call the Sussex County office at (302) 856-2527.