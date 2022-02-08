There are only 24 hours in a day, but sometimes that’s all the time needed to make a difference. On March 3-4, Do More 24 Delaware will give Delawareans a chance to make a difference for non-profits during a 24-hour online fundraising event.
Read Aloud Delaware, a statewide children’s literacy program, will be a beneficiary of the event. Donations will be accepted from 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, through 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Participating organizations also will compete for more than $500,000 in prize money.
“Last year, we had an anonymous donor who matched $2,500 of the first $8,000 donations,” reported James Spadola, executive director of Read Aloud Delaware. “Our staff is currently seeking another matching donor for this year’s efforts.”
Spadola is encouraging supporters of Read Aloud Delaware to make their donations in the first hour of the fundraiser.
“We’re hoping,” said Spadola, “to receive at least 20 donations in that first hour.”
Donors should visit www.domore24delaware.org and search for Read Aloud Delaware on the website to make a donation.
Founded in 1983, Read Aloud Delaware is dedicated to ensuring that each preschool child in the state is regularly read to one-on-one. Prior to COVID-19, more than 600 volunteers were reading to children at approximately 100 Head Start locations, childcare centers, preschools and kindergartens. During the pandemic, volunteers participated in virtual readings to stay connected to young readers. Recently, in-person reading has resumed in many sites across the state.
Read Aloud Delaware also partners with the LENA Start program to help parents and caregivers measure, improve and make the most of their verbal connections with young children.
Do More 24 Delaware was founded in 2016 by United Way of Delaware. Partner sponsors join together to celebrate philanthropy and spur impact in the Delaware community.
For more information on the event, contact James Spadola at jspadola@readalouddelaware.org. For information on volunteering for Read Aloud Delaware, visit www.readalouddelaware.org.