Everything about rattlesnake master is a bit peculiar. The plants grow in the prairies and meadows of the eastern U.S. yet look like they belong with the tumbleweed and cactus of the Desert Southwest. A member of the carrot family, rattlesnake master looks just like a yucca plant — the latin name, eryngium yuccifolium, refers to the resemblance.
But the tall (3 to 4 feet) and statuesque plant rattlesnake master is found naturally in the eastern United States.
This species is indigenous to prairies, pinelands, sandy open woods, savannas and limestone glades. It is not native to Delaware but grows well in my garden, with very sandy soil and some salt spray. Being a plant of the prairies, it does not tolerate flooding or poorly-drained soil. It likes full sun — it will flop over if it gets shade. It is fairly drought-tolerant and is a unique member of the carrot or parsley family. Plants originate from a sturdy taproot. After blooming, the plant may gradually die down, but one or more offsets will develop at its base. Thus, a small clump of plants will eventually form.
One of the best parts of rattlesnake master is its foliage. It has an almost grayish-green color, and the individual leaves remind you of yucca leaves, including the little white “hairs” or soft prickles along the edges. In fact, the scientific name for rattlesnake master basically means “prickly plant with yucca-like leaves.” In a garden setting, the foliage provides visual interest even when the plant isn’t blooming. It gives great texture to the garden, kind of awkward-looking and very different.
It is blooming now here and will continue for a month. The blooms are tight, ball-like clusters of white flowers. Plants are 2 to 5 feet tall with a 1- to 2- foot spread. The plant is easy to grow and isn’t bothered by foliar disease nor many insect pests. Deer and rabbits tend to leave it alone — a great attribute!
The flowers are extremely attractive to a wide variety of insect visitors. One study counted more than 180 different species visiting rattlesnake master flowers, including a wide variety of bees, wasps, flies, butterflies (including monarchs), beetles and true bugs. Many of the wasps that visit rattlesnake master are predators that gather other insects to feed their young, including some insects that are considered pest species.
There are a lot of them in the meadow at the Delaware Botanic Gardens, and they are spectacular. Go see them today, and try to get one for your garden at your local independent garden center. You won’t regret getting this wonderful plant.