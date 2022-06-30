A rainy evening and sudden downpour didn’t stop fans from attending the Patti LaBelle concert at the Freeman Arts Pavilion last week, which included opening act Jay Copeland.
“I know you’re cold, but you’ll warm up if you start dancing. I’m going to be real upset if you stand up for Patti LaBelle and not for me,” Copeland — a resident of Salisbury, Md., and finalist on this season’s “American Idol” — told the audience during the Wednesday, June 22, performance.
Dressed in a blue suit, with no shirt and open jacket, he laughed when somebody in the audience called, “You should have won” of his appearances on “American Idol.” The 23-year-old was a finalist on the show, but the 2022 winner was country singer Noah Thompson. During a recent phone interview with the Coastal Point, Copeland said Thompson is “very sweet” and a friend.
“I should have won?” he repeated, beaming, as another fan yelled, “He did win.”
Fans snapped photographs and whistled their approval as he sang Prince’s “Kiss,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” and Jeff Buckley’s “Lilac Wine.”
“I have no backup, up here. You guys have to help me. I can’t pay you, but I can give you my love,” Copeland said as the audience cheered and applauded.
Between songs, he asked where they were from and there were shouts of “Fenwick,” “Rehoboth” and “Salisbury.”
“I don’t want to miss anybody. Is anybody from Connecticut?” he joked, then asked for applause for the sign-language interpreter, whom he called “a beautiful lady.”
As Copeland’s set ended, the audience clapped and whistled, but there was a wait before LaBelle, known as “The Godmother of Soul,” came on stage, as a sudden downpour left the crew scrambling to pull plastic sheeting over the piano and green high-backed chair that was on stage for her, then dry the stage floor with large towels.
The rain slowed, and LaBelle, known for hits including “Lady Marmalade” and “On My Own,” walked onto the stage dressed in a bright yellow skirt and jacket, and shoes with spike heels that she joked were difficult to walk in. After a few songs, she slipped them off. When she tried to get them back on, a man in her crew came to her aid, kneeling to fasten the straps as she rested one hand on his shoulder.
During the show, she tossed long-stemmed white lilies, arranged in a vase on stage, into the audience, to the delight of fans.
The 78-year-old Philadelphia native, who began her career in the early 1960s, briefly left the stage to change from a blond wig to a black one, and matching outfit, as her band and backup singers continued to entertain.
Friendly and talkative, she admired a baby and said, “I have a 6-month-old,” then clarified, “No, not me. My son Zuri has a baby, and I spoil him — yes, I do.”
LaBelle, the mother of five — four of whom were adopted — recently released a 20th anniversary edition of the cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine.”
She complimented Copeland — who will present a concert at Northside Park in Ocean City, Md., on July 5 — saying she was listening and found him impressive.
As fans stood in lingering light rain — many of them protected by waterproof ponchos — swaying to the music as darkness fell over the Freeman Arts Pavilion, LaBelle remarked that there are so many problems in the world and costs everywhere are high, “but you chose to spend your money on a Patti LaBelle concert.”
“I really appreciate that,” she said. “And I thank you.”