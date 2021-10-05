The Friends of the Millsboro Public Library are conducting a quilt raffle. Tickets are available the second week of each month (9 a.m. until 3 p.m.) at the Millsboro Public Library, 217 West State Street in Millsboro. For successive months, the second week and similar times will be maintained to enable patrons to purchase tickets.
Any ticket purchaser has the option to select the quilt they want to enter their tickets to win. The Log Cabin-style quilt measures 84 inches long by 73 inches wide, and will fit a queen-size bed. The dinosaur quilt is 52 inches long by 44 inches wide. Both quilts were made by local artisans and are on display at the library.
Tickets are being sold at $1 each or $5 for six. All proceeds will benefit the library. In the past, funds raised by the Friends have been used for the children’s summer reading programs, electronic books, and purchase of books, furniture and equipment. The final drawings will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the end of the Friends’ annual book sale. For additional information, contact Rita at (410) 459-4898.