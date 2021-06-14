The Inland Bays Garden Center will host a mini-program, “Tackling Invasives in Your Back Yard” with Lower Shore Land Trust’s Invasive Species Coordinator Victoria Spice on Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The talk will give homeowners an overview of invasive plants, listing the 10 biggest culprits and suggesting native replacements. The program will also cover best removal practices drawing on experience working in the local area.
Attendees receive 10 percent off all plants mentioned in the workshop.
Spice previously worked locally at the Center for the Inland Bays and recently switched roles to coordinate the Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management for the lower shore of Maryland. When she’s not coordinating removal of invasive species at various parks throughout Wicomico County, Md., she is planting natives and pulling weeds in her own garden in downtown Berlin, Md.
The Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program costs $10, with tickets available at www.eventbrite.com/e/tackling-invasives-in-your-backyard-tickets. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com. Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, near Ocean View.