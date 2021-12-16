If Jesus were on earth today, what would he think of mankind?
Certainly, theologians have pondered the topic, and maybe it’s a question that has been posed to pastors. Certainly, it interested the Rev. Victoria Pretti during a recent conversation with the Coastal Point. She thought for a moment before saying, “Part of me thinks he would not be mad, but he would be very sad,” the new rector at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach said.
“Another part of me thinks if things are evolving and changing and becoming, God is becoming, continuing to become, in concert with God’s creation. Maybe we are exactly where we should be,” she said.
A native of Boston, the Rev. Pretti, 63, who pastored churches in Massachusetts and New Jersey before coming to St. Martha’s in early November, was formerly a critical-care nurse for 25 years and worked as a hospital administrator, homeless shelter director, hospice chaplain, spiritual director and retreat facilitator. She has always been a devoted Roman Catholic.
“As I got older and older, I got more devoted to the church. I felt I had a calling to be a priest for a long time, but as a Roman Catholic I couldn’t be a priest. I thought I would study theology and maybe be a hospital chaplain. It seemed like a nice crossover from nursing.
“I realized God was calling me to be a priest,” she continued. “I tried to ignore it for a long time. It’s a lot of responsibility, but when it’s real it’s so beautiful. The thing about a real calling is, it never goes away. I finally said yes and became an Episcopalian. I hopped the fence to become an Episcopalian but it’s a very short fence from being Catholic,” she said.
Being a female priest can be more challenging, she said, “because it’s still kind of a man’s world.”
“It is definitely changing and getting much better, but it’s interesting. There can be double standards, but it actually makes me feistier. It’s not exactly cutting-edge, but we’ve made so much progress. And, for me, it’s been a way to deepen my relationship with God and with other people, and those two things are inextricably bound together.
“It’s been part of my own spiritual journey. Helping people find meaning in their lives, especially in really difficult times, works for me. Ministry is like that. You serve others, but somehow you get wrapped up in the good stuff. It’s all about your relationship with God, with all creation, with other people and those things are all one,” she said.
“I am focusing on the big picture of Christianity, not just about Jesus or the church but about the vastness and the all-inclusive vastness of the love of God. It’s just so big. Sometimes in the church we make it small because it’s easier that way,” said the pastor, who enjoys music and poetry, reading, walking, yoga, hiking and spending time “doing anything or nothing at all outdoors,” according to information about her on the church website.
She and her husband, Anthony, a construction supervisor for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, live in Lewes with their two small dogs, Luke and Rosie, and a parrot named Frannie. Her husband has a daughter, Amanda Mucci, the mother of 8-month-old Madilyn.
Pretti received her master’s degree in divinity from Weston Jesuit School of Theology and continued her education with further Anglican studies at the Episcopal Divinity School, both in Cambridge, Mass. She has a certificate in spiritual direction from the Center for Religious Development and is an alumna of the Center for Action & Contemplation’s Living School in Albuquerque, N.M.
Ordained in 2010, she is a Third Order Franciscan, who “joyfully and gratefully claims the title of ‘mystic,’ as one who lives in experiential union with the mystery most of us call God,” she stated on the church’s website.
“Her favorite spiritual mentors are Jesus … Thomas Merton and all the mystics, especially the medieval woman mystics, in that order. She likes to describe herself as a feisty, middle-aged hippy woman, who is truly, madly and deeply in love with God,” the website states, referring to her as Mother Victoria.
As a pastor, she is sometimes asked about the goodness of God and how a loving God can allow tragedies, like so many deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
“People of other faiths might approach it differently, but from a Christian point of view, it’s all about the cross. God suffers with us and in us and through us and as us. God is not separate from us. … God is not separate from any of us or from anything in our salvation. All darkness, evil, sadness, brokenness — God uses all of those things.
“Those places of darkness in our lives can be privileged places of encounter with God because God is suffering in you and with you. If you see God as being separate from you, it’s a different story. As a Christian, God suffers and God is not separate,” she said, quoting St. Paul in the Holy Bible as saying all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
God never promised that mankind won’t suffer, she said, but he did promise to never leave us.
“The Bible does say we are the body of Christ. We have the mind of Christ. St. Paul said we have the spirit of Christ. We are the people of God. We are the Christ. So if you look at it that way, the second coming of Christ has always been, since the first coming. Christ is indicative of the joining of God with God’s creation. Christ was present at the big bang. When God burst forth into creation that was the beginning. It’s all about plurality.
“A bigger vision is that Christ is the joining together of everything — matter, spirit, creation, God, humanity. Jesus becomes the quintessential manifestation of us. We use the word Christ, but if you step back and look at it in a huge way, there is nothing outside of that. If everything is Christ then there is nothing but Christ,” she said.
Now is a difficult time to be alive, she said, and maybe “we aren’t giving ourselves enough credit” during a time of loss and challenge.
“All of this is going somewhere. We see evil, dark, but I trust God will use all of this for good,” Pretti said.
“It’s all about hope. Darkness always goes. There are times we have to hold the light.”