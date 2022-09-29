Hundreds of children and adults, in costumes ranging from lizards to Lizzo, goblins to ghosts, will celebrate Halloween at the seventh annual Cops & Goblins on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at John West Park in Ocean View, the popular event will feature free pizza, hotdogs, hamburgers, bags of potato chips, cans of cold soft drinks and bottles of water, plus complimentary cups of Rita’s Italian Ice in a variety of flavors.
In the event of rain, it will be held the next day.
“Kids have a great time, and there are smiles on everyone’s faces. That’s what we want. Every year it seems to grow bigger and bigger as the word spreads,” Ocean View Police Department Capt. Heath Hall, who is coordinating the festivity, told the Coastal Point.
“All the vendors love seeing the kids dressed up. They get into it, too. Some of the vendors even dress up. There is no charge to the community for anything, and we don’t allow any of our vendors to sell anything. It’s a good event for the family. They can come out and enjoy themselves. It’s a family festival, and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Hall said.
Hocker’s grocery stores are donating hundreds of hotdogs and hamburgers, and the Town is getting a good deal from Papa John’s for cheese and pepperoni pizzas.
“You can have a pretty good lunch, do some trick-or-treating, get some nice handouts. It’s a way to give back to the community for supporting us throughout the years. It’s the least we can do. We are adding one more carnival ride this year, so we are growing to accommodate the crowd. We are taking vendor lists for people who want to be table vendors or trick-or-treat vendors,” Hall said.
Several giant inflatables will be on the park grounds, including those shaped like a shark, spider and tiger. There will be pony rides, items and candy given away by vendors, and disc jockey Brian K. Hall playing music and keeping the crowd entertained. Capt. Hall said he is also working on getting a petting zoo for the event.
Although it’s difficult to determine exactly how many attend Cops & Goblins each year, OVPDs Hall estimated it is 1,500 to 2,000 people.
“It’s fun. The crazy part is coordinating it. We start looking into it in May. That’s the start of our new budget year. I start putting out feelers, making phone calls for my rides and pony rides,” he said.
Last year, after Cops & Goblins 2021, OVPD Chief Kenneth McLaughlin pronounced it successful.
“The kids had a great time. It was nice to see all the local families. Our police department had something like 600 gift bags put together, and they were gone in the first hour.
“Cops & Goblins was started with the goal of ‘What can we do for our local families, and particularly the kids?’” he said. “And as a way to give back to the community for all the support they give us. We really are blessed in the fact that we get overwhelming support from the community. That’s how this all began, and I think it turned into a great event. It was a great day to come out and show your appreciation to local law enforcement.”
He thanked the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 16, Department of Corrections, Delaware State Police, Dagsboro and Bethany Beach police department, Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement and Delaware state park rangers for giving the public the opportunity to interact with law enforcement.
“This was our first big event post-COVID,” McLaughlin said last year. “We had a good crowd. Everybody was very happy.”