On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Pottery Place in Fenwick Island held their third annual fundraiser. This year’s funds that were raised were donated to local first-responders at the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware State Police’s Camp Barnes, Fenwick Island Police Department, Ocean City (Md.) Police FOP Lodge #10, and Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.
A total of $6,315 was raised in just four hours the morning of Nov. 16. Ocean 98.1 morning show “Rude Awakening” was broadcast live from the Pottery Place and featured members of the community on air, including Bob Luckett author of newly released “Solving for X” and Gina Wilson, author of “Skills that Build.”
The morning included breakfast burritos compliments of SoDel Concepts’ Papa Grande’s and free coffee from the Perks Coffee bar located within the Pottery Place.
Pottery Place’s new owners, Robert Christmas and David McLelland, said, “We are thrilled with the outcome and being able to meet so many people in the community. We are looking forward to carrying on this yearly fundraiser in 2022! Thank you to all that came out to support our local first-responders!”