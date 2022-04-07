We talk about pollinators all the time; it’s the new buzzword. But, why? Why are they important, why do they need our help, and how can we do that?
Pollination is when the pollen in a plant is transferred within the plant, or to another plant, fertilizing it so it can produce seeds. It’s important because 80 percent of our food comes from plants, or animals that eat plants.
Without pollinated plants, we would have no food. Without pollinated plants we would also have no air, since plants take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen; plants also help clean our water since they filter out pollutants and excess nutrients; plants slow down and prevent erosion; they cool our homes and the planet with their shade; and they provide beauty and peace when we enjoy them.
Pollinators can be birds, bees, bats, butterflies, moths, beetles, even flies, and other animals.
We hear a lot that the pollinators are in trouble and endangered, and this is true — particularly our native bees, which do most of the pollination. The honeybee is not native — it’s from Italy and is not in trouble; it is considered a farm animal, with lots of care and attention. It is our little native bees — 90 percent of whom are single moms, and almost never sting — that are having problems.
Did you know stinging will kill a bee? And these little bees just want to take care of their young, so they avoid getting hurt. These bees are losing habitat since there are fewer and fewer native flowers available.
So how can we help these valuable and useful animals (and insects are animals)?
Flowers! They need something blooming from spring to fall. And different kinds of flowers, for the different pollinators. Ease off on the pesticides, since most caterpillars are great bird food; plant native plants, since those are what they know; and make sure there is food for the caterpillars of all the beautiful pollinating butterflies.
What should we plant to help them in spring? Are there even pollinator plants blooming this early? Yes! And you already have some: red maples and oaks are great, with flowers they love; pines, serviceberries, pawpaws and willows; cherry trees, especially our native cherries; spicebush and hollies. Columbines, wild geraniums and creeping phlox are good early perennials. Violets might be a weed in your lawn, but they are a valuable pollinator plant.
These are some of the best early to mid-spring native pollinator plants, but there are many more. Go to your local independent garden center. They have people who can help you find the best ones for your yard. Happy planting!