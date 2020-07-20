On Thursday, July 16, three area animal shelters teamed up to provide essential pet food and cat litter needs to local families. Faithful Friends Animal Society, Delaware Humane Association the and Delaware SPCA partnered with the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club in Seaford to host a drive-up pet food pantry event, thanks to an award from the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund.
The fund is part of the broader Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative by the Delaware Community Foundation, United Way of Delaware, Philanthropy Delaware and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.
During the Drive-Up Pet Food Bank, the groups were able to serve 412 individuals, 299 dogs and 560 cats, with 67 percent of those individuals stating that they or their family members have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three local shelters have planned another drive-up pet food pantry serving Kent County in Smyrna at Big Oak County Park on July 30. As the pandemic continues, all three organizations will continue our efforts to help the community by keeping in-shelter food and supply banks stocked for the pet owners in need.
Faithful Friends Animal Society Executive Director Jane Pierantozzi said, “Pets are family, and keeping pets and colony cats with those who love them is a critical part of our shelters’ mission. … These drive-through programs are an essential service to help families during these uncertain times. We are pleased to bring pet food to Delaware residents in every county.
“During this pandemic, our shelters realize how animals are a critical emotional support to us and our families. We are grateful to the donors who made this Strategic Response Fund available so that we can increase our regular free pet food bank programs and bring them out into the community to those in need.”