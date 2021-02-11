Sit. Stay! Did you know 53 percent of Americans own dogs and 35 percent of Americans own cats? And cat owners keep an average of two cats each.
Is your home filled with their food dishes and toys everywhere? Rein in some of the clutter.
If you are a pet lover, chances are you are reluctant to buy nice furniture or rugs.
Help is on the way! Keep your fur babies happy with pet-friendly rugs, resistant furniture and easy-care solutions for organizing your pet’s needs while maintaining an attractive home.
No furniture is guaranteed dog-teeth safe, or cat-shred resistant, but some materials hold up better than others. Fabrics such as Sunbrella, originally used just outdoors, and Crypton clean up well. Canvas, denim and microfibers, due to a tighter weave, are less likely to get pulls from an animal’s nails.
Cuddling on the sofa with your fur babies? Consider pillows made from some of the above materials and a soft, washable throw.
A company called Ruggables sells washable rugs of many sizes — great for pet owners and much appreciated in kids’ rooms as well.
And, just like having children, when it comes to your pets, having organizational bins to house toys, food, gear, etc., makes life so pleasant!