Pathways to Success is a program for high school students who are at risk of not graduating. The program is one of the potential beneficiaries of the DoMore24DE event, during which people are being encouraged to contribute to a variety of Delaware non-profits. The program received donations from SoDel Cares in 2018. Pictured, from left, in 2018, are: back row, SoDel Concepts Corporate Chef Maurice Catlett, General Manager Jack Temple, Pathways to Success graduate Tyson Hicks and Pathways to Success graduate Jawon Sivel; and, front row, Pathways to Success Executive Director Faye Blake, Pathways Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilmour and Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts.