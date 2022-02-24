The statewide DoMore24DE effort sponsored by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact is being held from 6 p.m. on March 4 to 6 p.m. on March 5. Pathways to Success, a nonprofit that serves students attending Cape Henlopen High School, Milford High School, Seaford High School and Sussex Technical High School who are at risk for not graduating high school, is participating this year. The goal for this event is to raise money for those seniors that are going on to college for dorm baskets with the necessities they need to succeed in college.
Many of the students are the first generation in their families to go to college and are considered under-served and low-income. The transition from high school to college can be a challenge for all youth but especially these youth, representatives said.
“By having the tools they need for college, they will feel more confident in their new environment and reach success.”
Items for the dorm baskets will depend on each student’s needs and can include quilts, pillows, desk lamps, gift cards to purchase books, personal hygiene items, etc. Funds raised will also help to purchase books for their classes.
Fay Blake, Pathways to Success founder and executive director, said, “We are so thankful for the United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact for creating and organizing DoMore24DE. Funds we raise will help these Pathways to Success students very much.”
People can to Pathways to Success for DoMore24DE by going to https://www.domore24delaware.org/fundraisers/next-path-to-success. For more information, contact Pathways to Success Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilmour at (302) 381-1494 or sgilmour@pathways-2-success.org.