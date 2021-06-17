There have been times when the Rev. Dave Humphrey was delivering a Sunday sermon at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church that Norma Huffman felt he wrote every word just for her.
“I have had that feeling more than once,” she said, sitting on a bench near a tent on the church grounds, erected for a farewell gathering for the pastor, and listening to a musical group sing “What a Wonderful World” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”
“I love him. He has a very generous, kind spirit, and you know he’s sincere,” she said.
Humphrey, whose last sermon at the church was on Sunday, June 14, will be missed by the congregation that admires him and appreciates his leadership, but he is ready to embark on a new, dual career.
“I will do two things. I will serve part-time at Harbeson United Methodist Church in Milton. And I have had a dream for a while. When I retired, I was planning to do some volunteer work as a paralegal. I have to get my paralegal certification. I want to do pro bono work with an attorney, helping people in need. That will be my encore,” the pastor told the Coastal Point during a recent conversation.
With an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Delaware, and two degrees from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Mass. — a master’s degree in divinity and a doctorate in ministry — Humphrey isn’t planning to enroll in law school “and do that full-time college thing.”
“But I would be able to get the paralegal certification. That would give me some standing to assist. In a way, it’s a calling,” he said, adding that he isn’t yet sure who he will be working with.
A native of Wilmington, Humphrey, 61, who started pastoring the Mariner’s congregation in July 2012, has been in the ministry since January 1988 and served United Methodist Churches for 33 years. He and his wife, Susan, currently live in the parsonage in Ocean View but have a home in Millsboro, where they will live after his retirement.
They are the parents of two daughters, Beth Humphrey, a nurse at Beebe Healthcare, who lives with her parents, and Maggie Humphrey, a fabric designer in New York City. There are no grandchildren, but the Humphreys have a “grandcat” named Pickles.
At the farewell event last Saturday, members of the congregation wished him well and shared their fondest memories, including his final collection of sermons.
The quartet of messages, all beginning with the letter H, began on Sunday, May 16, with “Holy Humor,” referencing, from the Holy Bible, verses from the Biblical book of Philippians and prompting several responses on the church’s Facebook page, including “Thank you, Pastor Dave, for the great message! We all need to laugh more & know God is laughing with us.”
“Folks love God but sometimes they take themselves too seriously,” the pastor said, with a smile in his voice during a recent afternoon conversation.
“Healing Hearts” was the second message, keeping with what Humphrey called “the church’s outreach vision, to have no unaddressed human need within a 12-mile radius of the church and beyond that.”
“Those basic human needs are food, clothing and shelter. It is our mission to bring transforming love and change lives by embracing our neighbors in Sussex County,” he said.
“Our folks really responded to God and the needs of people around us. I came up with this phrase about taking care of people within a 12-mile radius, and beyond, and they have really taken that to heart,” he said.
The last two were “Humility” and “Hopeful Hugs.”
“I’ve learned a lot about humility, just serving people, and it’s really neat. There are a lot of retired people in this area and in this congregation, from all walks of life — bank executives getting on the floor, here and in Costa Rica where I have gone with church members, and playing with kids, doing very down-to-earth things,” he said.
“Mariner’s is very much a hugging church — good hugs, good for the soul — but we haven’t been able to do that because of the coronavirus. That is starting to open a little. Sharing a hug with others is important because we’re just people who need God’s grace,” he said.
“What he says during sermons comes back to you at times when you don’t know they are going to,” said Trina Williams, who has attended Mariner’s Bethel four years.
“He is calm and kind in the midst of turmoil. He has a way of looking at things that is calming,”
Under Humphrey’s leadership, the church’s congregation grew to 1,100, said Dave Metzger.
“He’s a very spiritual leader. He always has time for everyone. He’s a very hands-on person. We are so grateful for all the wonderful experiences we’ve had with him,” Metzger said, greeting the pastor, dressed in dark slacks and a blue button-down shirt and standing in a receiving line beside his wife, who wore a flowered dress and sandals.
Asked what he’s going to miss the most, the pastor smiled and said, “The hugs.”
“He’s an awesome man,” said Donna Gray of Bethany Beach.
“I love when he gives a sermon and he just lets it all go. He just says it like it is and emphasizes the points he is trying to make. He uses a lot of humor,” she said.
A large hanging banner congratulated the Humphreys, adding, “Bless you for tending our flock.”
Cupcakes in individual containers were arranged on tables for guests to enjoy, and taped to the sides of tables were printed Bible verses and greetings created by young Sunday School children.
“Thank you for every thin you do. Thank you for saying the best prayers,” proclaimed one, spelling “thing” the way it often sounds.
Another child sent this wish: “Happy time retiring. We will miss you,” and third drew ocean waves and printed the words, spelling the first one phonetically, “Suname wave.”
Members of the church book group the Page Turners presented the Humphreys with a gift basket containing Pepperidge Farms Milano cookies, a sign that said “Blessed,” a pillow, jam, flowers and other gifts, all arranged in a basket with a red-and-gold bow tied around the handle.
“We love you,” someone in the crowd that assembled around the pastor and his wife called and another repeated, “We do. We love you. Good luck and have blessings wherever you go.”
Leaving Mariner’s Bethel will be difficult, but Humphrey said he prefers to concentrate on what he is thankful for.
“I have been so grateful for so many meaningful experiences. We have had really loving relationships. It’s always hard to say goodbye, to let go of those wonderful relationships. There are lot of special memories, lots of things,” he said.
Joyce Feefel of Ocean View, who was married in the church 22 years ago, said there were about 600 members before Humphrey arrived, and the number has nearly doubled because of his demeanor, she said.
“He’s wonderful, bless his heart. This church has grown. He never says he’s too busy to chat. He is very kind and very giving, and he has a great smile,” she said.
Church secretary Cindy Hawkins — who said Mariner’s new pastor, the Rev. Rebecca Collison, is scheduled to present her first sermon on Sunday, July 4 — described Humphrey as always steady and a good listener.
“There are no ups and downs with him. He is always very calm,” she said.
“He’s really going to be missed.”