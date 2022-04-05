Seaside Jewish Community has held Passovers for the last 25 years at different local restaurants. Pictured, at right, is Dr. Jeff Hawtof speaking during a Passover in 2003. Seated with him is his wife, Dr. Nancy Gideon, and daughters Sarah and Marissa as a baby. Seaside, only five years old, did not yet have a rabbi at that time, and services were member-led. Hawtof later became synagogue president.