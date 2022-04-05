Passover, the Jewish holiday that brings families and friends together to commemorate the ancient Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt, begins Friday evening, April 15, and lasts for eight days.
Many may have heard of the evening meal called a “Seder,” where Jews eat traditional foods, including “matzah,” drink wine and enjoy themselves.
“Each year, I find a different way to connect to Passover,” said Rabbi Julie Hilton Danan, religious leader of Seaside Jewish Community in Rehoboth Beach.
“On the personal level, the Passover Seder can be a deep personal exploration. The Hebrew word for Egypt, Mitsrayim, means a ‘narrow place.’ We all have narrow places in our lives and souls, and Passover can be a journey of liberation and healing.”
At the Passover Seder, the dining table is set differently for a seder than for any other meal. Included at the center is a plate with symbolic foods: a roasted egg (representing, among other things, the cycle of life); celery or parsley to represent spring (dipped in salt water, symbolizing the slaves’ tears); horseradish and/or romaine lettuce to represent the bitterness of slavery; haroset, a mixture of apples, nuts and wine, which symbolizes the mortar used by the enslaved Israelites as they laid bricks; and a shank bone (or, for vegetarians, a beet), symbolizing the pascal lamb sacrifice made in ancient times. Matzah, which is unleavened bread, is eaten at this meal and throughout the holiday, instead of regular bread, as a reminder of the hasty baking done by the Israelites as they escaped to freedom.
The Passover story, found in the Book of Exodus, is read and discussed from a Passover Haggadah (book). Participants symbolically drink four glasses of wine (or grape juice) during this ceremony, which can go on for hours with songs and stories. In one part of the story, the plagues God sent upon the Egyptians is cited. Participants dip their fingers in their wine glasses and sprinkle drops of wine on the table, a drop for each plague.
“We take a little bit of our sweetness away to show we are sad because some of the Egyptians were killed in the escape,” Danan said.
The dinner itself is a hearty meal that may include matzah ball soup, gefilte fish appetizer, a main course and matzah. Desserts will be inventive cakes and macaroons that don’t include leavened flour. The evening ends with more joyous songs and the blessing, “Next Year in Jerusalem!” And while the evening is lively, it also has a message as a model of freedom and liberation.
“Once we were slaves in Egypt and refugees from Pharoah, and today there are many people in similar situations around the world who need our help,” Danan said.
As with other Jewish holidays, discussions of how to help others take place and actions are planned.
Passover has another special meaning for Seaside. Some 25 years ago, Seaside was founded by a group of people who had attended a Passover at a former restaurant in Lewes after answering an advertisement in a local newspaper. Passovers have been held locally ever since, except during the last two years, because of the pandemic.
This year, due to ongoing COVID concerns, Danan will lead a shortened version of a Passover on Zoom, and the public is invited. Those who are interested in participating should inquire at seasidejewishcommunity@gmail.com, or telephone the synagogue at (302) 226-8977 and leave a message.
