Do you have an ugly fence to hide, or a dead tree, or do you need a quick privacy screen? Are you looking for a beautiful, tropical-looking flower that is a host for several butterflies? Look no further than the passionflower, also known as the Maypop, or passiflora incarnata.
The passionflower is a quick-growing vine that will grow, by means of tendrils (rather than sticky pads like English ivy), 10 feet or more a year. It can be kept in-bounds, but it is perfect for covering that old ugly shed, or that rusty chain-link fence, anywhere you need a beautiful, somewhat deer-resistant flowering vine.
It needs half a day or more of sun, and is drought-tolerant once established. But it will grow and flower better with consistent moisture. It is easily grown in average, medium, well-drained soils, doesn’t mind our sandy soil here, but it does like mulch to the roots to keep the soil cool. In its natural habitat, it is found in sandy soils along stream banks, roadsides, woodland edges, meadows and pastures. Under optimum growing conditions, it can spread by root suckers to cover large areas.
Their colors, amazing form and fragrance make the passionflower a welcome addition to any garden — the flower is spectacular and very different.
The flowers, which bloom for only one day, do not need to be deadheaded — if they have not been fertilized, they will fall off by themselves. If they have been fertilized (possibly by all kinds of pollinators, including hummingbirds) a fruit will develop at the site of the spent flower. This fruit is said to “pop” if you step on it!
The plants were given the name passionflower or passionvine because the floral parts were once said to represent aspects of the Christian crucifixion story, sometimes referred to as “The Passion.” The vine is deciduous, so it will lose its leaves in winter. The leaves look a little like a sassafras, with three lobes — very attractive in their own right.
You can see it blooming now in the wild at the James Farm Ecological Preserve, on Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View, in the meadow. It twines along the ground, making a kind of ground cover, with its pretty flowers peeking out through the rest of the meadow plants.
This beautiful and different plant deserves a place in your garden. Try one today!