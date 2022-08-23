The Parker Group, a local real estate company, is hosting PG Field Day at the Revelation Brewery Beer Garden at Hudson Fields from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. PG Field Day is a charity community event meant to offer the feel of an elementary school field day, with an adult twist!
The event will feature a cornhole tournament hosted by Delaware Cornhole, a parade and car show, a dog adoption event, a vendor fair with lawn games, face painting, bounce houses, beverages from Revelation Brewing and multiple local food trucks. The event is free to attend, and the cost of registration for the cornhole tournament is $60. Cornhole teams can register in advance on Scoreholio or on the day of the event in person.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colestrong Foundation, a local charity dedicated to helping spread awareness and raising funds for childhood cancer research. With the dedication of volunteers, members and the community, they strive to advocate for the lives of teens diagnosed with cancer, and the siblings of children that have been diagnosed. The organization was founded by the Willey family following their son Cole’s experience in being diagnosed as a teenager with pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. With him being the youngest of four children, Cole’s family knows firsthand the impact the diagnosis of cancer has on the whole family.
The Parker Group was founded in 2016 by owners Dustin and Rachel Parker. The mission of the company is “to serve our community by helping others find their happy place.” The company has offices in Lewes and Georgetown, with additional locations launching over the next few months. For more information about the Parker Group, visit www.theparkergroup.com or call their office at (302) 217-6692.