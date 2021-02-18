As Random Acts of Kindness Week continues, local residents are being invited to join South Coastal Library staff for “Kindness Rocks!” — a creative rock-painting activity that ends with hiding the rocks once they’re decorated, to delight unsuspecting finders.
While supplies last, free rock-painting kits are available at the library in Bethany Beach. Each contains two rocks, four paint pens, and lists of suggested books about kindness for both adults and children, said Kristin Cooper, assistant director of the library. Titles of the suggested books are on the library’s website, where this quote from Desmond Tutu is shared: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm this world.”
Titles for adult books include “The Empathy Edge” by Maria Ross, “The Power of Kindness” by Brian Goldman and “Unselfie” by Michelle Borba.
Suggested for children are “Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by Jessica Hische, “The Buddy Bench” by Mike Deas and “It’s Brave to be Kind” by Natasha Daniels.
“The idea is to hide the rock and make someone’s day when they find it,” Cooper said.
“It will make someone’s day better,” agreed Jill DiPaolo, Digital & Outreach Services librarian for Sussex County.
“It’s the tiniest things, and it’s something everyone can enjoy,” she said, adding that library officials, including those at South Coastal, plan to offer kindness initiatives throughout the year, such as Neighborly Notes, scheduled to begin on Monday, March 8, and an event to coincide with Peace Week in September.
Neighborly Notes, with participating libraries including those in Milton and Greenwood, will encourage children to write letters to nursing home residents, using kits libraries provide, containing paper and writing prompts.
“We are planning these programs, but really, we can all do something kind every day, something as simple as reaching out to a friend you haven’t seen in a while, making a phone call, leaving a kind note or treat in the mailbox for the mail carrier, leaving flowers for somebody you don’t know or paying for someone’s coffee in a drive-through line,” DiPaolo said.
“It’s such a nice surprise when somebody pays for your coffee. It renews your faith in humanity,” she said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Kathy Graybeal, director of Sussex County Libraries, read a proclamation during the Sussex County Council meeting, designating Sunday, Feb. 14, to Saturday, Feb. 20, as Sussex County Libraries Random Acts of Kindness Week.
The kindness programs were Graybeal’s idea, DiPaolo said.
“Things have been hard for everyone. We needed to bring a little civility into our lives, so we wanted to focus on kindness. So much of what we do every day focuses on kindness,” she said.
During the pandemic, Delaware libraries have made grab-and-go kits available for at-home activities, including Kindness Rocks!
Throughout February, South Coastal Library will post random act of kindness on its Facebook page every day.
“These can be as easy as giving someone a compliment today — anything to bring a little light into somebody’s life. And, it causes a ripple effect,” she said.
The Frankford Public Library had bilingual kindness storytime on Wednesday this week, said Heather Bernat, Children’s Services coordinator. Suggestions for kindness will be posted on the library’s Facebook page each day. On Tuesday this week, those ideas included writing a thank-you note to someone who has assisted at a difficult time or to a local police officer, firefighter, postal employee or healthcare staff member.
Other ideas for Random Acts of Kindness Week include complimenting a stranger, treating a homeless person to lunch, writing to a soldier stationed overseas, leaving money in a vending machine for the next person, picking up litter on the beach, putting coins in a parking meter for a stranger or planting trees.