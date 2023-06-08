The inaugural “Stand Up for the Bays” Paddle Fest benefit got off to a slow start and ultimately had to be canceled last weekend. In addition to 15-20 mph headwinds that kept paddlers from really making it to the starting gate, the oceanside winds created choppy waters on the Indian River Bay.
In fact, on the ocean there was a rip current warning and a coastal flood warning, with potential floods from the high winds throughout the day on Saturday, June 3. For safety reasons, the recreational paddleboarders and even the outrigger canoes were asked to return to shore. Once back at Holt’s Landing State Park, the paddlers were still able to enjoy music from the Homestead Bluegrass Band, beer and other libations from Dewey Beer, and food from Bountiful Bowls and Taco Reho.
“I am just going to paddle home now,” said Charly Revels after the race was called-off. “I live in Blackwater Village, and the easiest way home is to paddle back to our community dock — with the wind behind me. You just cannot predict a chop like this or the weather. Funny, the turnaround for the race I entered was supposed to be at my neighborhood dock.”
“It took us 15 minutes to get from the paddleboard launch to the starting dock,” she said of the usually short paddle on the bay. “People are enjoying the day anyway. I probably got out about a dozen times last year and decided to enter the shorter-distance race. We should try this again.”
The Center for the Inland Bays beneficiary and the race manager, ChesUPeake, kept paddlers well-informed and ensured safety was the top priority, she noted.
Regan Deck, a fellow paddler with Revels, came out to support the mission of the center.
“We are No. 1 in the world for horseshoe crab populations in the Delaware Bay, and the Center for the Inland Bays continues to do research on them. I know they have blue blood that is used in medical therapy and to test the purity of certain types of medical treatments or implants.”
According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the Delaware Bay does support the largest spawning population of the prehistoric-aged horseshoe crab in the world. A protein in the crab’s blue blood called limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) is used by pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to test their products for the presence of endotoxins — bacterial substances that can cause fevers and even be fatal to humans.
Deck said after paddling against the wind for 30 minutes, “I am definitely getting a beer at 10:30 in the morning after this race.”
Anna Fagan, deputy director of the CIB, noted that the longer race course of 8 miles, designed for more experienced paddlers, was reduced to 6 miles and permitted to continue, despite the conditions that forced other cancelations, because it hugged the coastline of Holt’s Landing, Cripple Creek Golf Course and the Vine’s Creek Marina.
“We worked with CheSUPeake to set-up the routes and the safety protocols,” said Fagan. “It’s the first year we have done this fundraiser at the center, and we did have over 100 paddlers registered. I am glad we have a great bluegrass band, and the festival will go on today.”
The registration prices were $55 for the short 1-mile course and $65 for the intermediate 3-mile course (both canceled); and $85 for the 6-mile course, which the paddlers were permitted to paddle. Long-course tandem paddle or watercraft riders paid up to $170 for registration because there were two members of a paddle crew.
Fagan said she was not certain on the event day about potential refunds or rebates for a rescheduled event. However, the sign-up registration notes that no refunds will be provided “due to the charitable nature of the event.” The race management team also provided notes on the Paddle Fest registration: “The event is a flat-water course that is subject to bay chop, wind, tide and boat wakes. It is possible modified courses may be offered on the same day due to weather conditions.”
Andrew Muscarella is a paddler who came down from Lewes to try his paddleboard skills.
“Yes, it took me 15 minutes to paddle out to the pier,” he said. “We were talking 15- to 20-mile-an-hour winds, with gusts up to 25 mph. I went down on my knees to try to paddle out at one point but then stood up again to get used to the chop. Some people definitely were falling off their boards.”
Muscarella said the water in the bay was warm, but the air was pretty cold.
“We sure did not expect fog when we came out to Holt’s Landing,” he said of the morning mist. “First there was a 30-minute fog delay at 9 a.m., and the organizers thought they might have a window when wind gusts would die down, about 9:30 a.m.,” said Muscarella. “So, we got out between 9:30 to 9:45 a.m., but by then the window closed, with wind gusts about 20 mph.”
“I have been paddleboarding for about 10 years and just got my own board,” said the Lewes paddler. “I do take care of the board, and we wax them up. With the saltwater or brackish water in the area, you need to take care. There were a lot of safety requirements here today, including everyone having a leash for their board,” which was smart planning, considering the challenge of staying on a board in those conditions.