The new labyrinth at Ocean View Presbyterian Church — the first one built in the town — will be dedicated at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at an hour-long ceremony at the church, at 67 Central Ave.
In the event of rain, refreshments will be offered in Memorial Hall.
“The labyrinth has been here for a bit, and it is absolutely beautiful. It’s lovely. I walked on it in the middle of an extremely busy day, and taking that time helped me regain my focus and helped me feel more relaxed,” Ocean View Presbyterian’s the Rev. Terry Dougherty told the Coastal Point this week.
“There are a lot of ways to use it. The primary way is, if something is troubling your heart, your spirit, to go and walk slowly and meditatively with that question on your mind, to stay as long as needed until you have some kind of resolution or sense of peace about it,” the pastor said.
Those of all faiths are welcome to walk the labyrinth — one of only 20 statewide — from dawn to dusk daily, and many already have, including guests from Christiana and Bethany Beach, the pastor said.
In July, ground was broken for the 50-foot complex, accessible to those in wheelchairs, on property across from the church office. It was built by Mike Lord, owner of Lord & Sons Landscaping.
The $16,000 maze-like structure, constructed in partnership with the Ocean View Historical Society, was paid for with grants, including one from the New Castle Presbytery, Dougherty said.
“When you’re walking in the labyrinth, you aren’t walking as though you were going on a hike. You are walking meditatively,” Dougherty told the Coastal Point.
“It is a seven-course labyrinth. That is to say, on each side you see seven paths, but they are all connected to one track, and they make their way in and out. There is one track that heads toward the middle, and it bounces out. You end up walking in many directions. It slows you down and makes you think about complexity in life, dead ends and openings.
“It’s important, we feel, as a Matthew 25 church, that our outreach to the community is vital and our welcome to the community is that — this is your space also,” Dougherty.
Matthew 25 is a program of the Presbyterian Church and outlines three priorities — to end racism and poverty, and to work on congregational vitality, Dougherty explained.
During the upcoming landscaping phase, trees will be planted near the labyrinth and benches can be purchased and placed at the perimeter.
A labyrinth, with historical roots reaching back to the 5th century B.C.E. in Egypt, is designed to be a place of relaxation, meditation and peace.