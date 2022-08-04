Preparations for Operation SEAs the Day’s Warrior Family Beach Week, set for Sept. 6-11, are in full swing, as the organization prepares to once again bring dozens of wounded military veterans and their families to the Bethany Beach area for a week of relaxation.
After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the week offers the families lodging and a full slate of activities, including a “welcome home” parade, special performances, daily outings (including such things as horseback riding, boat trips and spa days) and opportunities to meet and bond with other families who share similar experiences.
The OSTD board has begun sales of merchandise to the public promoting Warrior Family Beach Week, at two area locations: Sea Colony Beach Shop, 33548 Market Place, Bethany Beach, (302) 541-5988; and the Beach Life Gallery, 100 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, (302) 542-1639.
This year, merchandise includes caps, T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts featuring the Operation SEAs the Day logo, according to spokeswoman Annette Reeping.
The organization began inviting wounded post-9/11-era veterans and their families to the area in 2013, and soon realized what an “invaluable gift” the week was for the families, who come from all across the United States, Reeping said.
Since then, Operation SEAs the Day has hosted more than 1,000 people.
For more information on Warrior Beach Week, such as how to volunteer, go to Operation SEAs the Day website, at www.operationseastheday.org.