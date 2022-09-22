When veterans and their families come to Bethany Beach for a time of respite and rejuvenation each year, the Operation SEAs the Day organization often pulls off special events that make the week even more meaningful.
This year, a Delaware veteran attending Warrior Beach Week with his family received long-delayed closure, when a retirement ceremony at Fort Miles in Lewes was organized within a few days’ time.
The ceremony, officially recognizing the career and the retirement of Sgt. John “J.B.” Barr of Harrington, was held on Saturday, Sept. 10, with members of Barr’s family in attendance, as well as some of the other families who were in town for Warrior Beach Week on Sept. 6-11. Representatives of the Fort Miles Historical Association were also in attendance.
“It was an honor,” Barr said of the ceremony, during which he received an official retirement certificate, as well as other mementos of the occasion. “To be in the presence of other veterans,” as well as his family, made it even more meaningful to him, he said.
A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Barr retired in 2010 from service in Germany after several tours in Iraq and a tour in Bosnia. He, his wife, Trisha, and their 16-year-old son Hayden were attending Warrior Beach Week for the second time. Their first was as a Very Important Family in 2019. This year they returned as “alumni” to help first-time attendees to make the most of their week in the Operation SEAs the Day program.
In addition to his wife and teenage son, the Barrs’ older son, Aaron Queen, as well as daughter-in-law Taylor Queen and grandchildren Easton and Isla Queen, of Camden, were able the attend the ceremony, during which Barr gave Hayden and Aaron dogtags he wore during his career in the Army. The couple’s two other children were unable to attend the ceremony, Trisha Barr said.
“It was so special,” she said.
The spark that ignited the idea for the ceremony was lighted during a conversation between her and another alumni spouse, Omy Emami, she said.
“I was telling her that we never had closure” to her husband’s career, “because he retired out of Germany.” The “change of command ceremony” in Germany was the only acknowledgement of his retirement at the time, she said.
Trisha Barr said Emami and her husband, Nema, discussed the situation with the OSTD board, and that Emami soon contacted her and said “get his DD214,” referring to the official record of Barr’s service. They were also told to get his dress uniform from their Harrington home before Saturday.
“It helped our entire family,” she said of the mid-afternoon event, which was apparently the first such ceremony — at least in recent memory — to be held at Fort Miles, a historic World War II-era former military site now located within Cape Henlopen State Park.
Her husband credited her for having the idea that he needed something to help him properly close that chapter of his life.
“It was on her heart,” he said, “and she didn’t know how to proceed with it.”
Last-minute ceremonies have become something of a tradition during Warrior Beach Week, including a wedding held at Sea Colony during a previous year, between a veteran and his longtime partner, in which all the wedding accoutrements — from the bride’s dress to the photography, reception venue and food — were donated.
The Barrs said an especially moving part of the ceremony came when Capt. Zach Morris of the Delaware National Guard, who led the ceremony, told of a connection he and Barr shared.
Morris told them the ceremony “means a lot to him,” she said, because of a “full-circle” connection between the two. When Morris was completing basic training, in August 2010, Barr was retiring.
“It was very moving,” she said of the acknowledgement of the special connection. “Even [Morris] got choked up.”
Barr said he hopes his ceremony will be a template for others in the future.
“You can’t even explain” what it meant to the family, his wife said. “It’s a chapter that was finally closed, and we can move forward as a family.”