As the nation commemorates a somber anniversary next month, organizers of a program celebrating veterans and their families will honor veterans, as well as the community that has welcomed them each September for almost a decade.
The organizers of Operation SEAs the Day — a weeklong program in which Bethany Beach and surrounding communities have welcomed dozens of wounded veterans and their families each year — decided several months ago to cancel Warrior Beach Week for the second year in a row, citing concerns about the health and wellbeing of the families and whether they would be able to safely travel to Delaware from across the country.
OSTD spokesperson Annette Reeping said that, despite the cancelation of the program — which offers the families a break from day-to-day routines that often center around medical care and therapies — there was a desire stay focused on the families and to honor them in some way.
The commemoration, to be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, on the Bethany Beach boardwalk, will be “informal,” Reeping said. It will feature remarks by Ronald Blanck, former Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and a Fenwick Island resident, as well as music from the WWIIunes USO tribute band.
“This event is a time for us to spotlight our gratitude to the homeowners, hundreds of volunteers, local businesses, first-responders, faith-based groups, communities, civic and veteran groups, golfers and media that have supported Warrior Beach Week over the years,” she said. In addition, the program will honor all veterans in attendance.
The fact that the event falls on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is relevant, she said, because some of the wounded veterans who have attended Warrior Beach Week joined the military in the wake of the attacks. The second Saturday in September is traditionally the final day of Warrior Beach Week, wrapping up a week full of activities, gatherings and relaxation for the families.
Throughout Warrior Beach Week, the families are housed free of charge in homes whose use is donated by local families, and treated to meals, golf outings, boat trips, museum tours, a parade, concerts and other special activities — all made possible by donations of time and funding from community members.
“They feel embraced by this community. The community feels great about embracing them,” Reeping said about the visiting families. “It’s a magical week.”
Not only is it a chance for the wounded veterans to relax and have some fun away from their often-challenging schedules of medical appointments and therapies, it’s also an opportunity for caregiver spouses, as well as the veterans’ children, to spend time with other families who can relate to them in a way no one else can. For many of the children, it is the first time they’ve met other families of veterans who have visible challenges, such as lost limbs, or less-visible injuries, such as post-traumatic stress syndrome.
“They leave Bethany relaxed, refreshed and feeling really good as a family,” Reeping said.
While she acknowledged that it has been heartbreaking to have to cancel Warrior Beach Week the past two years, Reeping said organizers are already planning for Warrior Beach Week 2022, scheduled for Sept. 6-11.
“We’re excited about next year,” she said.
Plans for the 2022 program will kick into high gear around the beginning of 2022, with a focus on “what are the needs of today’s veterans,” Reeping said. The week has been shown to have a “profoundly positive impact” on the veterans and their families and has become a model for other similar programs throughout the country, she said. The program has been recognized by the Wounded Warrior Project and the Coalition for America’s Heroes for its success in serving wounded veterans and their families.
“There’s a lot of positivity in the model this community has put together,” she continued, “and we want to thank them. We didn’t want the year to go by without thanking the community” without which the week would be impossible, she said.
In addition to the bandstand program on Sept. 11, Operation SEAs the Day will have a booth at the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival earlier that day, where information will be on offer, as well as Operation SEAs the Day merchandise, such as T-shirts and hats, being available to purchase.
Because benches on the boardwalk will have been removed for the arts festival, the Operation SEAs the Day tribute will be “bring-your-own-chair.”