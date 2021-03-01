Operation SEAs the Day announced this week that their eighth Warrior Beach Week will not be held in 2021.
Becky Johns, president, stated, “While this event continues to be important to Bethany Beach and surrounding areas, it is extremely disappointing to again make this decision. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the health and well-being of our guest families, volunteers and the community outweigh holding the 2021 event.”
Warrior Beach Week provides military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition of the community.
“Our community’s tremendous support has changed lives and made this a highly desirable event for veterans and their families,” she added. “Recognizing that warriors and their families still need our help, we suggest contributions that would be made to OSTD in 2021 be directed to veteran organizations and/or those continuing to be impacted by the pandemic.
“While disappointing, all who support Operation SEAs the Day should continue to feel proud of the significant positive impact the Bethany community has made on our honored veteran guests in past years,” Johns added. “In our seven prior events, we hosted over 1,000 individuals, held two weddings and, with your generosity, positively impacted the lives of our veteran guests simply by the ‘Thank you’ you extended. We look forward to 2022 when we safely recognize, cheer, and celebrate on Sept. 6-11, 2022.”
For more information, visit the website at www.operationseastheday.org.