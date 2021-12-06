For more than 25 years, CHEER has been sponsoring Operation Christmas CHEER and providing a nutritious meal anda gift for seniors on Christmas Day. Because of the isolation caused by COVID restrictions, more and more seniors are in need this Christmas, representatives noted. Therefore, CHEER is asking the public for help.
“Please donate a gift for a senior this Christmas. It can be anything from a pair of slippers, to a sweater, or perhaps just some toiletries or some puzzle books. Anything you think will put a smile on a senior’s face is welcome. You don’t even need to wrap the gift. CHEER will do that,” they said.
Christmas sleighs for collection of gifts have been placed for the convenience of the public at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown, County Bank locations in Lewes and Long Neck, and at Meineke Car Care in Lewes. Gifts can also be dropped off at any CHEER Center in Georgetown, Greenwood, Long Neck, Milton and Roxana.
Volunteers are also needed on Christmas morning to help deliver gifts and meals to the homebound seniors. Those who can give a couple hours of their time to brighten the holiday for a senior who has no one else can register with CHEER’s volunteer department.
For more information about Operation Christmas CHEER, call (302) 515-3040.