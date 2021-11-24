A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Coastal Towns Historic Village will be among highlights at Ocean View’s Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting at John West Park on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The ribbon-cutting, at 2 p.m., will mark the grand opening of Hall’s Store, a replica of the general store that gave its name to the town, which was once also known as Hall’s Store. Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, a descendant of the Hall family, is expected to attend, along with other dignitaries.
Ocean View Historical Society facilities at the Village will be open for tours.
Hall’s Store cost about $300,000 and was paid for by grants and donations.
“We want to keep history alive, because this whole area was once called Hall’s Store. We feel it’s important to pass on history,” Barbara Slavin — OVHS representative and native of the area whose roots reach back about 10 generations — had previously told the Coastal Point.
The OVHS has about 200 members, and hundreds more people, from school children to groups that take tours, see the buildings, she said.
The 1889 post office building in the Village was Ocean View’s first post office, moved a few blocks to the cluster of historic buildings and was in such a run-down condition that a tree was growing out of it. Inside now are photos of the first person to run it, Annie Betts, whose husband drowned in a shipwreck. She was the first postmistress in the state, maybe the entire country.
Original postal counters are in the tiny building, along with the original wood stove used for heating, and hats in the back, since the postmistress had a millinery business in that section.
Between the post office and Tunnell-West House is an outhouse with two seats, donated by the Archut family. Inside the Tunnell-West House are items donated from that time period, including tables, chairs, a bed, pot kept under the bed, dresses and a wind-up vintage Victrola record player.
Also during Ocean View’s Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting this weekend, the Town’s holiday tree will be lit and Santa Claus will arrive. The Holiday Trail of Lights and tree will remain up during the holiday season.
There will be free train rides around the park. Notes on the Beach and the Indian River High School Tri-M Music Honor Society Choir will perform. Market vendors, including Parsons Farms, Inland Bays Garden Center and Local Coffee Roasting Co., will sell goods, and warm beverages, roasted chestnuts, hotdogs and sweets will also be for sale.
A holiday movie will be shown in the park after dusk.