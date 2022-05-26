The 65th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival is coming to Selbyville on Saturday, June 18. The event is being hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Selbyville, and presented by the Bunting & Murray Construction Corporation.
A family-friendly affair, Old Timer’s Day will include food vendors, children’s activities, an outdoor beer garden, cornhole tournament, historic walking tour, and classic cars across multiple decades as far back as the 1920s.
There will also be live music from the Glass Onion Band, sponsored by Mountaire Farms, and tunes from DJ Brian K. Hall, sponsored by the Bank of Ocean City.
Once again, the 65th Annual Old Timers Day event will feature a pop-up beer garden, sponsored by Banks Wines & Spirits, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering attendees the chance to enjoy some beer and the vehicles on display. Attendees can also watch or sign up for the First Annual Old Timer’s Day Cornhole Tournament, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams will compete for a chance to win cash prizes. Sponsored by Beebe Healthcare, proceeds from both events will benefit the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
This year, the festival has grown and will feature new attractions. The Funny Farm Petting Zoo will host the newest children’s activity, with goats, sheep, pigs and alpacas, and pony rides available, along with a bounce house sponsored by McDonald’s, and fire truck rides courtesy of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
Festivalgoers can also take a stroll down Church Street and experience the new historic walking tour. Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, the tour will include the historic Townsend House (current location of the Selbyville Public Library) before visiting Salem United Methodist Church and ending at the Selbyville Railroad Museum, with stops in-between. Those who finish the tour can qualify for a $100 gift card.
Community partners welcoming festivalgoers include Synergy Café, Beebe Healthcare, Billy Reese—State Farm, Scott Smith—Edward Jones, Mountaire Farms, Northwestern Mutual, the Selbyville Public Library and more.
“Locals, visitors, families and car enthusiasts alike have spent the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend in downtown Selbyville, and we love having the opportunity to highlight the town,” said Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver. “Guests find our inland towns to be charming and family-friendly, and the classic cars and trucks are a blast from the past.”
Vehicle entry into the car show costs $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. Judges will evaluate the interior, exterior and engine compartment of each vehicle, with prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice sponsored by the Bishop Hastings Funeral Home, and Best of Show sponsored by the West Fenwick Car Wash.
Those who would like to volunteer with the event can contact the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at info@thequietresorts.com or call (302) 539-2100.
To register a vehicle, or for complete details, schedule of events and online volunteer form, visit www.thequietresorts.com.