Guests at the 65th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car Show & Family Festival wandered into the Selbyville Museum, where Director Mike West pointed out the little silver Junior Police badge former police chief Scott Collins wore years ago, when he was a boy admiring his father, who was then the police chief.
“Look at that. Isn’t that something? From the time he was a little boy, he wanted to be a police officer,” West said as visitors looked at police items and memorabilia, including old rifles locked behind glass and a machine that was once used to take mugshots, in the room dedicated to the police department.
Councilman Richard Duncan was at the festival, and he recalled typing on the old Underwood manual typewriter on display at the museum — the typewriter Selbyville Town employee Virginia Pepper depended on from June 1970 until January 2005.
It was found in a box in the attic of the Railroad Museum.
Duncan and Zach Evans, community outreach coordinator for Mountaire Farms, talked about progress on the new pickleball courts at Selbyville Park during its current upgrade, while greeting passersby.
Someone noticed an historic book of receipts from 1943, when the town name was spelled “Shelbyville.”
Mayor Clifton Murray, getting out of one of the golf carts that carried guests though town for Old Timer’s Day, on Saturday, June 18, said a man named Selby founded the town. As the story goes, he ordered something and when he was asked where to send it, he said, “Just put Selbyville.”
Somehow the letter “h” was added, then deleted, over the years.
As the festival continued, friends waved and stopped to chat, admired babies and patted dogs who accompanied their owners at the community event that Evans said “celebrates everything we love about Selbyville and Sussex County.”
“It’s a family-focused event that aims to provide entertainment for all ages,” he said.
Situated on bleachers, guests clapped along and nodded their heads to the beat as the Glass Onion Band played favorites including Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” and “Play That Funky Music White Boy.”
The line was long for ribs, oyster fritters, greens, french fries, funnelcakes and other Eastern Shore favorites at the Blaze N Grill booth, but it gave those in line time to chat and watch riders board firetrucks for a ride, then descend the steep steps at the rear.
Nearby, at another booth, vegan pastries were for sale.
At the petting zoo, goats and curly haired llamas, stepping over turtles near their feet, rushed to the fence and gobbled feed from small plastic cups.
Nearby, children rode ponies and played in bounce houses.
Classic cars from 1992 and earlier — from Cadillacs to Fords to Chevys — lined Church Street, some with the hoods up to expose the engines, and admirers stopped to look and exchange memories with the owners.
“Beautiful day,” one resident called, waving to a friend, who walked closer.
“Did you taste those oyster fritters? Some kinda good” the friend replied. “Old Timer’s Day? My favorite day of the year.”