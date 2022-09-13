On Friday, Aug. 26, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,000 check to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company from funds raised at the 65th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival. This year’s Beer Garden, sponsored by Banks Wines & Spirits, and Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Beebe Healthcare, were the two events that raised the donated funds.
Presented by the Chamber and Bunting & Murray Construction Corporation, Old Timer’s Day is a family-friendly event that includes food vendors, children’s activities, a petting zoo, historic walking tour, music, and classic cars across multiple decades as far back as the 1920s.
Sponsors included Mountaire Farms, Bank of Ocean City, Billy Reese–State Farm, Murray Sod, McDonald’s of Selbyville, Rt. 113 Boat Sales, Edward Jones–Scott Smith, Northwestern Mutual, Lord’s Landscaping, West Fenwick Carwash, Bishop Hasting Funeral Home, Trick Trucks, James K. Kramer DMD, Funny Farm Petting Zoo, MAGD, Forever Media (The Wave), the Coastal Point, 47ABC–WMDT and Delmarva Two-Way Radio.
Old Timer’s Day will return to the Town of Selbyville next June, on Father’s Day weekend. To learn more about the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, visit selbyville88.com as they celebrate their 100th anniversary of protecting the community. To learn more about the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com or call (302) 539-2100.