Delmarva Birding Weekends is partnering with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to host the 2021 “OktoBIRDfest x Dogfish Head” birding extravaganza — a fusion of birds, boats, bikes and beer.
Like spring migration in late April, fall migration in mid-October offers high numbers of species for nature lovers to enjoy as warblers, herons and egrets trade places with waterfowl, hawks and eagles. During OktoBIRDfest, nature lovers can register for just one field trip or multiple field trips each day of the six-day event. Registration for the Oct. 13-18 event is now open at https://delmarvabirding.com.
Guided by local birders with decades-long experience, the walking tours, bike treks, boat trips and kayak paddles will accommodate visitors from the curious nature lover to fowl fanatics.
During the event, on Wednesday, participants can combine history and nature on a Harriet Tubman boating or walking tour. On Thursday, Chincoteague Bay, Bombay Hook, the 2,200-acre private Newport Farms and Fowler Beach are on offer to delight bird lovers.
Rounding out the week, Friday through Monday, are trips to the Delaware Botanic Gardens, a Sunday trip on the Shorebird Explorer out of Ocean City, Md., a paddle around the East End Lighthouse at Cape Henlopen, a jaunt around Prime Hook and numerous Delaware Bay boat cruises.
Dogfish Head founder and brewer Sam Calagione said the brewery’s nature-centric mindset made this partnership an easy marriage.
“Mother Nature is at the heart of everything we do at Dogfish, because without the natural agricultural ingredients with which we craft our recipes, our beers would not exist. That’s why we are continuously seeking new ways to protect and give back to the Earth, especially in our local community.”
Making a return for this special week is Dogfish Head’s Binoculager. First brewed for our Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekend, Binoculager is an amber lager made with toasted sunflower, flax and pumpkin seeds, brewed with bird-watching in mind. Visitors can grab the draft-only exclusive at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats and enjoy a pint with a burger or take a growler home with them.
“The October weekend is spectacular,” said Southern Delaware Tourism Director Scott Thomas. “Imagine hiking a dunes trail at Cape Henlopen to be met with a peregrine falcon dive-bombing a flock of shorebirds. Or spend Sunday morning at Delaware Seashore State Park enjoying the beautiful yellow of fall warblers. That’s what the weekend is all about.”
“This is our biggest fall nature-oriented weekend,” said Melanie Pursel, tourism director for Worcester County, Md. “People will be amazed by the number of eagles and flocking herons, but they will see a lot more than that, walking, paddling and boating with guides in untouched parts of Delmarva. Delmarva Birding Weekend trips are so good that the governor issued a tourism award for them in 2018!”
Social events for this year’s OktoBIRDfest include “tally rallies” at Grain on the Rocks in Lewes, the Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton, RaR in Cambridge, Md., Burley Oak in Berlin, Md., Mispillion River Brewing in Milford and Irish Eyes Pub in Lewes, where participants can add to the species checklist and swap nature stories with new friends.
After the feathers have settled and the birding and imbibing are done, outdoor enthusiasts can start recharging their engines for the next birding extravaganza, set for Jan. 20-23, 2022, when seals join birds for some spectacular winter wildlife watching.
Sponsors for the events include Dogfish INN, Worcester County Tourism, Southern Delaware Tourism, the Boardwalk Hotel Group and Jolly Roger Amusement Park. Additional sponsor and registration information, field trip descriptions and other resources for Delmarva Birding are available at www.DelmarvaBirding.com. To become a sponsor or for additional information, contact Dave Wilson at (443) 523-2201, and Conservation Community Consulting at dmvbirds@gmail.com.