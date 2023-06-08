The owners of this home had enjoyed living in their North Bethany community for 10 years when a 1990 home up the street beckoned them to make a change. The home, which they purchased in 2011, has the largest ocean frontage (93 feet) in the development. A large open area on the north end of the property inspired the owners to put their design skills to use, creating a northeast wing with five large bedroom suites.
The home reflects the owners’ love of the beach, with multiple decks on every level offering sweeping ocean views. A spiral outdoor staircase leads to a rooftop deck and provides entry points on all four levels of the home. The primary oceanfront bedroom suite on the third level leads to a private screened porch and open deck to unwind and relax. Beautiful artwork and photographs of favorite seaside places combine with palm tree accessories to enhance the tropical-style decor.
The owners made use of wood throughout the home. On the main level, a sunken living room features a soaring vaulted ceiling with tongue-and-groove knotty pine paneling, topped by a crow’s nest. Embellished dark wood cabinetry complements the honey-colored granite in the bar adjacent to the kitchen and dining room.
This is just one of the properties that will be viewed by those who purchase tickets for the 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Like all 10 homes on the 2023 tour, this home will be available to be seen virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets. Each of the 10 homes will feature a professionally produced video that will offer Tour patrons with an opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere during the three-week virtual tour period. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the Tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 31st Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group, and this week’s home is sponsored by Platinum sponsor Sea Light Design Build, who constructed the extensive addition to the home.
Combo tickets cost $50, and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.