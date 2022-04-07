Lorraine Carr has only one explanation for living to 100 years old — well, maybe two, but the second one made her daughter playfully gasp.
“I don’t mean to sound funny, but I think it’s just determination,” said Carr, who will celebrate her centennial birthday on Sunday, April 10.
“Stubborn,” said her daughter, Cheryl Rivera, who lives with her.
“And I don’t worry,” Carr said. Then she laughed.
“Oh, my daughter almost choked when I said that. She said I worry about everything. Usually when something comes up, I say, ‘Whatever.’ I worry about making plans for what’s coming up. And I worry about that kind of thing but, you know, honey, the greatest prayer is, ‘Don’t worry about anything. Pray about everything,’” she said.
In conversation, Carr is a delight, reminiscing about her trailblazing mother, who moved with her daughter from Oklahoma to Washington, D.C., so she could run for Congress in 1938, her many years with the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary and taking trips with friends she made at the CHEER Senior Center.
“My mother — oh, yes, she was interested in politics, but she was too young. She had been elected to the Young Democrats of America. She was selected, and that’s why we moved from Oklahoma to Washington. She was ahead of her time. We lived in Washington 50 years. Now I live in Ocean View, and I love it,” she said.
“My mother is an only child,” Rivera explained. “When she was growing up, they lived in several places — Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri — but Oklahoma is where she is from. Her mother was interested in politics and she ran for Congress, but she did not win. They moved to Washington. Her mother was very involved in politics. She was far ahead of her time, and some of the men were mean to her. The family story is that one guy said, ‘Hey, it’s already locked up. Don’t waste your money.’ But she persisted. They moved to Washington, and they lived on Calvert Street,” Rivera said.
Carr married at 28, and Rivera and her brother and sister, Robert Carr and Nancy Albrittain, were born in Washington, D.C., as was their father, Roland, an accomplished banker who was 14 years older than Carr, his second wife. He died in 1983.
Today, there are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
During World War II, Carr worked for the federal government.
“I don’t know exactly what department it was, but she did accounting of the warships that went out. She did not go to college. She was a homemaker,” Rivera said.
Around 1986, one of Carr’s friends, who lived in the Ocean View area, invited her to visit, and she liked the area so well she relocated, even though she doesn’t care for the water and can’t swim.
She joined the Millville Volunteer Fire Company and was involved more than 20 years.
“She’s a social butterfly. She met people and they said, ‘How about this?’ ‘How about that?’ and she joined. They had something called Penny Night at the Ladies Auxiliary. There was Casino Night, chicken dinners and other fundraisers. They cooked for the men.
“She isn’t involved anymore,” Rivera noted. “Her mind is fine, but she is having trouble getting around. Recently, almost three weeks ago, two skin cancers were removed from her leg. She hurt her wrist last Sunday, and her fingers are all swollen,” she said.
“I’m doing all right, considering my hand. I tried to move something at the wrong angle,” Carr said, adding that she is excited about her birthday and reuniting with family members coming from California, Virginia and Texas to see her.
“It’s not all of them, but it’s a good group. We are having a party on Sunday,” she said.
And what is her favorite kind of cake?
“Any. Any and all,” she said, laughing.
“I’ve been fortunate in my life. With the auxiliary, I loved that. We had so much fun. And CHEER? Oh, honey. We had an old brown bus, and we got to take all kinds of trips around here. We went to Washington one time, to the zoo. We went on tours of the White House and to that big garden, Longwood Gardens. We had a lot of fun going, and we always had such a nice group.
“Right now, I stay home. It’s too much trouble to go out, and I enjoy staying home. But, honey, I do not watch TV. I like to read. My friends are so nice about bringing me books and taking them back to the library for me. I like detective stories and mysteries, but no love stories, no romance. I want something to make me think. And, of course, I read Coastal Point. I knitted for years, but now, my arthritis. I started knitting way back,” she said.
Rivera remembered her mother knitting helmet liners for military troops until about a year ago.
A member of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Carr, who drove until she was 95, never liked to cook — her daughter said the family often ate out — but she was known for her deviled eggs, made with horseradish.
“I belonged to so many different things. I was going every day,” Carr said, still with an eagerness in her voice.
“There are lot of things I do miss. When I run into somebody, we look at each other and say, ‘I know you.’ All these different things all the time. We just kept on going.”