Children are being invited to visit with the Easter Bunny and receive gifts at the Children’s Drive-Through Easter Party & Parade, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, hosted by the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary.
“We are having this kind of party for the children — a drive-through — to better accommodate COVID,” said Elizabeth Douglass, Auxiliary historian. “Of course, all COVID precautions will be in place. The parade part is the cars coming through. We can’t let them in the building because of COVID restrictions, but in the event of inclement weather, we will have a walk-through in the building and keep everybody separate. If it’s nice weather and we can have it outside, that will give us more flexibility.”
The VFW, at 29265 Marshy Hope near Ocean View, hosted a similar Christmas party on Dec. 13, 2020, to “bring a taste of Christmas joy to the children,” Douglass said at that time. About 35 people attended the Christmas event, but Douglass said she hopes for a larger spring turnout.
There will be stations and tables with themes and craft kits, manned by Auxiliary volunteers. Guests will receive gifts, play a Guess the Jelly Beans game for the chance to win an Easter basket, and can enjoy holiday music and see the Easter Bunny.
Douglass suggested dressing in Easter finery.
The event is open to the public — not just children of VFW members. There is no charge, but donating an item for a food pantry is recommended. Collected food will be donated to a local food bank.
“We’ve always had community outreach for children at Christmas and Easter. We usually get over 100 kids coming in. We hope everybody will be a little less afraid now,” Douglass said.
“It’s outreach, and our goal is to bring the community children a taste of joy and a promise of spring in the Ocean View community,” she said.