When Santa Claus arrives at Ocean View’s annual holiday gathering on Saturday, Nov. 26, he will have more of an old-fashioned look.
“We got a new suit for Santa this year. It’s the older style with a hood on the back,” said Mayor John Reddington, who played Santa for a few years, but who won’t portray the jolly elf this year.
“This event has always been the highlight of the year. Each year it gets bigger and bigger, like everything else we’re doing, like Cops & Goblins. It’s a great way for kids to come out, to have a leisurely time, talk to Santa Claus, sing Christmas carols and watch the movie,” Reddington said this week about the annual Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting and Trail of Lights, which is planned for 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 at John West Park.
The movie “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” will be shown at dusk.
The Indian River High School choir and Notes on the Beach will perform holiday favorites. Vendors will sell gifts, and Boy Scout Troop 281 will be cooking hotdogs, hamburgers and roasted chestnuts. There will be train rides through the park, a winter maze and holiday craft project for children.
The trail of lights and tree will remain lit until 9 p.m. every evening until the new year.
Last year, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Coastal Towns Historic Village to mark the grand opening of Hall’s Store, the original name of the Town of Ocean View and a replica general store. Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, a descendant of the Hall family, was there with other dignitaries and Historical Society facilities were open for tours.