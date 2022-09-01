The Historic Village in Ocean View will host the grand opening celebration for the Coastal Towns Museum from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View.
Light appetizers and beverages will be served, and local and state officials have been invited to attend and speak, including Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Ocean View Mayor John Reddington.
At the event, Historic Village members will announce that the Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads — Change in Rural America” is on display in the Hall’s Store Visitor & Education Center at 39 Central Avenue, where the Historic Village is located.
Carol Harsh of the Smithsonian will be there, as will Kimberly Grimes, director of museum development.
“The celebration is a combined grand opening for Coastal Towns Museum and the Smithsonian display kickoff. That celebration is happening in one place, under tents in front of the museum on West Avenue,” said Marsha Evans, who handles publicity for the Ocean View Historical Society.
“Then Barbara Slavin, our president of the Historical Society, will wrap the whole thing up and invite everyone to enjoy food, beverages and music. She will tell everybody where they can go to see the Smithsonian exhibit, in Hall’s Store,” Evans said.
The exhibit will open on Sept. 9 and be on display from 5 to 8 p.m. It will continue to be on display through Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
It is free and open to the public.
“The exhibit is really neat, and it’s so important,” Slavin said.
“It is about seven or eight kiosks. Some have interactive things, with computers and little movies. You can go from kiosk to kiosk, and each one explains some of the changes happening and asks the user to get involved by asking about changes in rural America. Just look at Ocean View — 20 years ago, even 10 years ago, it was rural, and now it’s a city. Our communities are interested in things like this,” Slavin said.
She encouraged area residents to visit the museum and see the exhibit.
“We are so proud of our town. We have so much to tell people about the history and comparisons from the rural times to how it is now. We’d like to show these exhibits to people because we have had so many people contribute,” Slavin said.