A labyrinth at Ocean View Presbyterian Church — the first in the town and one of only 20 statewide — is expected to be finished by the end of August, and will be open to everyone of every faith, from dawn to dusk each day.
Ground was broken for the 50-foot labyrinth, accessible to those in wheelchairs and on property across from the church office, at 67 Central Avenue, on Sunday, July 31.
“When you’re walking in the labyrinth, you aren’t walking as though you were going on a hike. You are walking meditatively,” the Rev. Terry Dougherty of Ocean View Presbyterian Church told the Coastal Point recently.
“It is a seven-course labyrinth. That is to say, on each side you see seven paths, but they are all connected to one track and they make their way in and out.
“There is one track that heads toward the middle, and it bounces out. You end up walking in many directions. It slows you down and makes you think about complexity in life, dead ends and openings.
“It’s important, we feel, as a Matthew 25 church, that our outreach to the community is vital and our welcome to the community is that, this is your space also,” Dougherty said.
The Biblical book of Matthew 25 illustrates Jesus’ love for the human race.
The church’s Sharing Pantry, which opened in mid-November last year to help anyone who needs food, is another example of that philosophy, he said, and future plans include planting a community garden.
A labyrinth, with historical roots reaching back to the 5th century B.C.E. in Egypt, is a place of relaxation, meditation and peace.
“There are a lot of ways to use it. The primary way is, if something is troubling your heart, your spirit, to go and walk slowly and meditatively with that question on your mind, to stay as long as needed, until you have some kind of resolution or sense of peace about it,” the pastor said.
Ocean View Mayor John Reddington attended the groundbreaking, as did the architect, David O. Almy of Garrett Park, Md., and Mike Lord, who will be building the labyrinth. Lord owns Lord & Sons Landscaping in Millville.
The $16,000 maze-like structure, being construction in partnership with the Ocean View Historical Society, is being paid for with grants, including one from the New Castle Presbytery, the pastor said.
Trees will be planted near the labyrinth, and benches can be purchased and placed at the perimeter.
The labyrinth is expected to be dedicated on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will include a land dedication to indigenous peoples, the pastor said.